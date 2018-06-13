Chespol and Zakayo make cut as Chepkirui miss out in Finland bound team

Edward Zakayo wins 5000mfinals during the national trials. [Photo/Standard]

Kenya has picked a 27-member squad to the 18th IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships that run in Tampere, Finland, on July 19-24.

The team was picked yesterday after a two-day national trials at Kasarani Stadium that saw a legion of stars from 2017 World Under-18 Championships make the cut with Commonwealth Games 5000m bronze medalist Edward Zakayo and 1,500m champion George Manangoi standing out as the fulcrum upon which Kenya’s medal chase shall revolve.

The squad has four gold medalist from the U-18 championships, Manangoi (1500m), Leonard Bett (2,000 steeplechase), Mercy Chepkirui (2,000m steeplechase) and Jackline Wamboi (800m).

The squad will also bank on Zakayo, who won silver behind Ethiopian Selemon Balega andsilver medalists Mary Moraa (400m) and Lydia Jeruto (800m).

First Kenyan to win

Bronze medalist Stanley Waithaka, Domonic Ndigiti, who made history by becoming the first Kenyan to win a medal in walk race and Ednah Jebitok, who won bronze in girl’s 1500m, made it to the team.

Zakayo and national cross country under-20 champion Waithaka finished 1-2 in 5000m finals.

Zakayo, World Under-18 3,000m silver medalist, won the race in 13 minutes and 19.73 seconds to edged out Waithaka (13:23.6). “I had prepared well for the race and I’m very happy to have led my friend Stanley Waithaka into the team,” said Zakayo. Celliphine Chespol and Mercy Chekirui clears the water barriers during the national trials. [Photo/Standard]

Zakayo said he has rectified mistakes that saw him lose to Selemon Barega of Ethiopia in the World Under-18 show last year.

“I was beaten last year by Barega and this time round I want to beat him in Finland,” said Zakayo.

Waithaka said: “We had planned how to run and we wanted to make the team with Zakayo.”

World Under-18 400m hurdles silver medalist Moitalel Mpoke timed 50.87 to win his specialty, beating James Mucheru (51.23) to earn tickets to Tampere.

Surprises emerged in women’s 3000m when World Under-20 silver medalist Emmaculate Chepkirui failed to make the team after being beaten by Zena Jemutai, a Standard Seven pupil at Keringet Boarding Primary School, and Mercy Chepkorir who claimed the tickets to the biennial global meet.

Jemutai clocked 9:06.92, beating Chepkorir to second in 9:06.96 while pre-race favourite Chepkirui finished a distant eighth in 9:21.59.

“Last year I missed a place in the team for World Under-18 after finishing third. This time round, I really wanted to be in the team,” said Jemutai.

In 3000m steeplechase women, Kenya will be represented by World U-20 record holder Celiphine Chespol and Mercy Chepkirui.

“I happy I will be defending my title in Tampere. Since winning the title in 2016, I have gained enough experience that will enable defend my title,” said Chespol.

The team reports to residential training on Sunday and will be managed by Evans Bosire assisted by John Kimetto and coached by Robert Ngisirei.

In volleyball, champions Cheptil began their title defence with victory agains Koboson from Bomet. Having finished second and third at the national and East Africa games last year, Cheptil had an easy ride as they won their first match without much fuss. They won in straight sets of 25-11, 25-12 and 25-12.

Cheptil Coach Ann Birgen said their aim is to retain the regional title and qualify for nationals where they will be seeking to perform better than last year.

“Our main intention is to retain the trophy. Most of our alumni are in the Kenyan team and some have made a life of it and our girls are inspired to follow in their footsteps. We expect competition from Koboson, Kesogon and Tartar but our team is up to the task,” said Birgen.