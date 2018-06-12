A fitness wait for France and Belgium as key men are injured days to the kick off

Kylian Mbappe in a past match. [Photo/Courtesy]

France has been handed an injury scare with just two days to the kick off of World Cup in Russia. This precedes an injury problem that has befallen PSG talisman Kylian Mbappe, which forced him out of training on Tuesday morning.

Mbappe cut short his training in what is believed to be an injury on his left knee. The 19-year old is yet to be assessed as Didier Deschamps seeks to put the last nail on squad preparation.

France has been drawn against Peru, Australia and Denmark in the group stage matches, which will be crucial for their advancement to the knockout stage.

Mbappe helped Monaco to win Ligue 1 trophy before proceeding to PSG on loan, where he also lifted the same trophy. Eden Hazard limping off in friendly with Costa Rica. [Photo/Courtesy]

Meanwhile, Belgium is also sweating over the fitness of theircaptiajn Eden Hazard. Hazard was subbed off in the 70th minute in the 4-1 win over Costa Rica, after getting an in an injury.

Chelsea man limped off the pitch but his coach Roberto Martinez has moved to quell any fears, terming the injury a ‘minor one.’

Hazard is yet to be assessed ahead of their opening game against Panama. The Red Devils have been drawn against England, Panama and Tunisia in group G.