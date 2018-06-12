Real Madrid confirm Spanish boss as their new manager

345 Tuesday, June 12th 2018 at 18:31 GMT +3 | Tuesday, June 12th 2018 at 18:31 GMT +3 | Football By Mirror:

Julen Lopetegui the incoming Real Madrid boss. [Photo/Courtesy]

Real Madrid have confirmed Spain boss Julen Lopetegui as their new manager.

Los Blancos have been on the lookout for a new boss since Zinedine Zidane's sudden decision to quit after the Champions League final.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with the Bernabeu post but they have agreed a deal with Lopetegui.

He has agreed a three-year deal with the European champions and will officially take charge after the World Cup in Russia.

Lopetegui spent time at Real Madrid as a youngster but only managed just one senior appearance for the club.

Lopetegui has previously been in charge Spain's youth sides while his last club job was an unsuccessful spell with Porto.

His first task is likely to be making a decision on the future of Welshman Gareth Bale.

The former Tottenham star admitted he was considering a move away from the club after his brace in the Champions League final.

Manchester United are leading the chase for Bale but Lopetegui may attempt to keep him at the club this summer.