Deontay Wilder agrees to Anthony Joshua fight next in the UK

Tuesday, June 12th 2018 at 12:13 GMT +3 | Boxing By Mirror:

Deontay Wilder celebrates his win over Luis Ortiz [Photo: Courtesy]

Deontay Wilder has agreed to fight Anthony Joshua in the UK in a bid to make the undisputed world heavyweight clash next.

The Bronze Bomber took to social media to put pressure on AJ and his promoter Eddie Hearn to make the fight next.

Hearn has already stated that a mandatory challenge against Alexander Povetkin could be next with Wilder straight after, but the American's concession may have ripped up the plan. Wilder eventually dropped and stopped Ortiz [Photo: Courtesy]

"BREAKING NEWS for all you Anthony Joshua fans," Wilder wrote on Twitter. "The $50m offer for him to fight me next in the US is still available.

"Today I even agreed to their offer to fight Joshua next in the UK. If he prefers the fight in the UK, the ball is in their court. It's up to them to choose." Anthony Joshua beat Joseph Parker on points after 12 rounds [Photo: Courtesy]

Wilder owns the WBC strap, while Joshua holds the IBF, WBA Super and WBO titles.

Should the pair agree to fight, it would pave the way for the first undisputed champion in the premier division of the sport since 1999 when Lennox Lewis reigned.