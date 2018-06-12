Deontay Wilder agrees to Anthony Joshua fight next in the UK

By Mirror: Tuesday, June 12th 2018 at 12:13 GMT +3 | Boxing
Deontay Wilder celebrates his win over Luis Ortiz [Photo: Courtesy]

Deontay Wilder has agreed to fight Anthony Joshua in the UK in a bid to make the undisputed world heavyweight clash next.

The Bronze Bomber took to social media to put pressure on AJ and his promoter Eddie Hearn to make the fight next.

Hearn has already stated that a mandatory challenge against Alexander Povetkin could be next with Wilder straight after, but the American's concession may have ripped up the plan.

Wilder eventually dropped and stopped Ortiz [Photo: Courtesy]

"BREAKING NEWS for all you Anthony Joshua fans," Wilder wrote on Twitter. "The $50m offer for him to fight me next in the US is still available.

"Today I even agreed to their offer to fight Joshua next in the UK. If he prefers the fight in the UK, the ball is in their court. It's up to them to choose."

Anthony Joshua beat Joseph Parker on points after 12 rounds [Photo: Courtesy]

Wilder owns the WBC strap, while Joshua holds the IBF, WBA Super and WBO titles.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Should the pair agree to fight, it would pave the way for the first undisputed champion in the premier division of the sport since 1999 when Lennox Lewis reigned.

Related Topics: Deontay Wilder Anthony Joshua UK world heavyweight
LATEST STORIES
Rooney furious at Everton’s attempt to force him out of Goodison Park
Rooney furious at Everton’s attempt to force him out of Goodison Park
Gossip & Rumours 15 minutes ago
Ronaldo tips Salah to end his and Messi's Ballon d'Or domination
Ronaldo tips Salah to end his and Messi's Ballon d'Or domination
Football 1 hour ago
Eleven dead after river boats collide in Russia World Cup host city
Eleven dead after river boats collide in Russia World Cup host city
World Cup 2018 2 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Basketball: Strathmore Blades in razor-sharp form
Basketball: Strathmore Blades in razor-sharp form
Basketball 14 hours ago
Super Eagles travel to Russia wearing traditional Nigerian attire
Super Eagles travel to Russia wearing traditional Nigerian attire
World Cup 2018 16 hours ago
New Manchester United signing spotted on crutches
New Manchester United signing spotted on crutches
Football 4 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES