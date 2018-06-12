Schools: St Peter’s Mumias out to salvage title

By Elizabeth Mburugu:

St. Peters Mumias of Kenya celebrates their victory against Kololo of Uganda during their East Afrca Secondary School Games rugby sevens match at Eldoret Sports Club, Uasin Gishu County on September 1, 2016.[PHOTO:DENNIS OKEYO/STANDARD]

After spending a year in the cold, former national and East Africa rugby 7s champions St Peters Mumias are itching to reclaim their rightful place among the big boys.

The 2017 East Africa champions fell short last year at the Western Region games as Chavakali and Bungoma High secured tickets to the national games at Shimo La Tewa School, Mombasa.

They had an unproductive year and none of their teams made it to the nationals in 2017. However, according to St Peter’s coach Shimenga Livondo, their opponents should be warned that they will settle for nothing less at the Western Region games they host from today.

“We had a tough journey in 2017 but we are ready to salvage our pride. The boys have been working hard for a ticket to the national games and our opponents should know that we will not let them have their way on our own turf,” Livondo said.

In football, former national champions and last year’s East Africa bronze medallists Kakamega High launch their Under-19 title defence in Group B alongside rivals Bukembe from Bungoma, Busia champions Muriai and Ebwali from Vihiga.

Vihiga County winners Chavakali highlight Group B which also has Mabunge AC from Busia, Bungoma champions Kabula and Kakamega County’s Koyonzo. [Elizabeth Mburugu]

