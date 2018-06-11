Real reason behind Zidane’s shock exit revealed

77 Monday, June 11th 2018 at 20:04 GMT +3 | Monday, June 11th 2018 at 20:04 GMT +3 | Football By Odero Charles:

Florentino Perez and Zidane

Three weeks after Zinedine Zidane shocked the world by announcing he is leaving Real Madrid, just days after his third Champions League win, reports have emerged about the reason why he resigned.

Speaking at a press Conference on June 1, 2018, Zidane said: "I've taken the decision to not continue next year as #RealMadrid Coach. I made this decision because I love this club, I love (Florentino Perez) and I am grateful towards him."

But now, according to The Sun, there are issues in the Real Madrid camp that Zidane and Real president Florentino Perez clashed over transfer targets.

The report says Zidane told Perez he wanted to bring in Hazard and Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea- only for the president to say no.

The Frenchman was concerned by the form of Gareth Bale and had identified Chelsea star, Hazard as the ideal replacement for the Wales international.

