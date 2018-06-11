Real reason behind Zidane’s shock exit revealed
Three weeks after Zinedine Zidane shocked the world by announcing he is leaving Real Madrid, just days after his third Champions League win, reports have emerged about the reason why he resigned.
Speaking at a press Conference on June 1, 2018, Zidane said: "I've taken the decision to not continue next year as #RealMadrid Coach. I made this decision because I love this club, I love (Florentino Perez) and I am grateful towards him."
But now, according to The Sun, there are issues in the Real Madrid camp that Zidane and Real president Florentino Perez clashed over transfer targets.
The report says Zidane told Perez he wanted to bring in Hazard and Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea- only for the president to say no.
The Frenchman was concerned by the form of Gareth Bale and had identified Chelsea star, Hazard as the ideal replacement for the Wales international.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
LATEST STORIES
CONFIRMED! Barcelona Player joins Premier League club
Kenya finish 13th in Paris with an all-time high 104 points tally
- SportPesa Super Cup: Gor Mahia FC to face Everton for second time after 2-0 win over Tanzania's Simba Football 1 day ago
- CONFIRMED! Barcelona Player joins Premier League clubFootball 1 hour ago
- Duo claims Drive for Show honorsGolf 1 day ago
- France boss told to bench Pogba at the World CupFootball 10 hours ago
- India beat Kenya 2-0 to lift Intercontinental Cup in MumbaiFootball 1 day ago
- Neymar optimistic, Messi casts doubt over World Cup futureWorld Cup 2018 5 hours ago
- Argentine midfield star forced out of World Cup with injury World Cup 2018 1 day ago