Course mastery pays off for Turner: Four rare birdies and four level pars does it for victor

By Maarufu Mohamed: Monday, June 11th 2018 at 00:08 GMT +3 | Golf
SPORTS-GOLF-ARTY ROUND TURNER; Arty Round Turner makes a swing at the Diani's par 72 Leisure Lodge golf resort in South Coast of Mombasa pn Saturday,09th June,2018.[Maarufu Mohamed,Standard]

He wins Gournet at Leisure while Zurovac claims CIC title at vet.

Former club captain Arty Round Turner’s  best knowledge of par 72 Leisure Lodge course in South Coast of  Mombasa paid off on Saturday  after emerging the overall winner of the 2018 Gournet  competition  while Leo Zurovan walked home with  the CIC  trophy at  vet  Lab course.

The handicap 16 Turner braved the challenging course in bringing home an excellent 68 nett to claim the trophy sponsored by the club and friends.

His victory came after sinking four rare birdies and rolling  four level pars  against mixed  bogey shots on the rest of  both nines.

“It’s a challenging course, but I played an easy game. I’m happy for the victory,” said Turner.

Club mates handicap  30  Patel Gansham Kumar  on 74 nett and  handicap 07 Ali  Mwinyi Chikumbo on 75 nett were  second and third-placed in the daylong event that attracted 125 golfers.

At the par 72 Vet lab course, home club’s handicap 9 Leo Zurovac  posted 19 points in each of the both nines for account back score of 38 points  to  emerge  the overall winner of the 2018  CIC  Insurance tournamen played on Saturday.

He had tied on the same score with club mate, handicap 18, Francis Kimath who  claimed the Men title. 

The event, sponsored by CIC Insurance, saw  handicap  5  Agnes Nyakio  win  the  Lady title  on 34 points  while Royal’s  handicap  12  Tony Tugee  on 36 points   was  the  guest winner.

Taking the sponsor’s prize on 28 points was handicap 11 Chris  Isabwa, also from Royal Club.

At the par 72 Thika Sports Club course, home club’s handicap 17 S.M.Kariuki carded an excellent 41 points to emerge the overall winner of the 2018 Analogue tourney played on Saturday.

He was a point ahead of club mate, handicap 7, James Wangai who was the Group A winner.

Handicap  17  Francis  Kiragu  on  40 points won the  group B  category and taking the C  group title was handicap 13  General Waweru on 38 points.

Rose Kang’ethe playing off handicap 26 was the lady winner on 38 points while handicap 20 S.G.Njuguna from the home club claimed the sponsor’s prize on 38 points.

Kenya Railway’s handicap  27  George Karuku on 36 points  and Club mate handicap 32 J.Mutuota  on  26 points  were  the the  guests men winner and lady respectively.

 

