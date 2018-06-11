Course mastery pays off for Turner: Four rare birdies and four level pars does it for victor

By Maarufu Mohamed:

SPORTS-GOLF-ARTY ROUND TURNER; Arty Round Turner makes a swing at the Diani's par 72 Leisure Lodge golf resort in South Coast of Mombasa pn Saturday,09th June,2018.[Maarufu Mohamed,Standard]

He wins Gournet at Leisure while Zurovac claims CIC title at vet.

Former club captain Arty Round Turner’s best knowledge of par 72 Leisure Lodge course in South Coast of Mombasa paid off on Saturday after emerging the overall winner of the 2018 Gournet competition while Leo Zurovan walked home with the CIC trophy at vet Lab course.

The handicap 16 Turner braved the challenging course in bringing home an excellent 68 nett to claim the trophy sponsored by the club and friends.

His victory came after sinking four rare birdies and rolling four level pars against mixed bogey shots on the rest of both nines.

“It’s a challenging course, but I played an easy game. I’m happy for the victory,” said Turner.

Club mates handicap 30 Patel Gansham Kumar on 74 nett and handicap 07 Ali Mwinyi Chikumbo on 75 nett were second and third-placed in the daylong event that attracted 125 golfers.

At the par 72 Vet lab course, home club’s handicap 9 Leo Zurovac posted 19 points in each of the both nines for account back score of 38 points to emerge the overall winner of the 2018 CIC Insurance tournamen played on Saturday.

He had tied on the same score with club mate, handicap 18, Francis Kimath who claimed the Men title.

The event, sponsored by CIC Insurance, saw handicap 5 Agnes Nyakio win the Lady title on 34 points while Royal’s handicap 12 Tony Tugee on 36 points was the guest winner.

Taking the sponsor’s prize on 28 points was handicap 11 Chris Isabwa, also from Royal Club.

At the par 72 Thika Sports Club course, home club’s handicap 17 S.M.Kariuki carded an excellent 41 points to emerge the overall winner of the 2018 Analogue tourney played on Saturday.

He was a point ahead of club mate, handicap 7, James Wangai who was the Group A winner.

Handicap 17 Francis Kiragu on 40 points won the group B category and taking the C group title was handicap 13 General Waweru on 38 points.

Rose Kang’ethe playing off handicap 26 was the lady winner on 38 points while handicap 20 S.G.Njuguna from the home club claimed the sponsor’s prize on 38 points.

Kenya Railway’s handicap 27 George Karuku on 36 points and Club mate handicap 32 J.Mutuota on 26 points were the the guests men winner and lady respectively.