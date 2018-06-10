Game yetu checking into Russian Hotel: Requirements for registration as a World Cup visitor

registration form required for visitors

Despite the fall of communism decades ago, the Russian government still retain some soviet era practices.

One such practice that visitors coming here for the World Cup will have to put up with is the requirement to be registered.

Despite the fact that one cannot enter the country without a visa, visitors are still required to be registered by the hotels or apartments they are staying in. Receptionists at one of the hotels in Sochi

This even applies to those who will be staying in private homes as the hosts are obligated to register them.

The practice used to be rampant during the communism era as the government was keen to keep a tab on all foreigners entering Russia.

A receptionist at one of the top hotels in Sochi told me it is so serious that they are fined heavily if they don’t do it.

“The government can impose a fine of approximately Sh700, 000 for every person that we don’t register. Receptionists at one of the hotels in Sochi

“We give you the registration document once you check out as you can be asked for it at the airport or railway station,” she said.

Apart from being registered by the hotels, all those visiting Russia are also issued with a government document at the ports of entries which must be shown when you check into a hotel.