Game yetu checking into Russian Hotel: Requirements for registration as a World Cup visitor
Despite the fall of communism decades ago, the Russian government still retain some soviet era practices.
One such practice that visitors coming here for the World Cup will have to put up with is the requirement to be registered.
Despite the fact that one cannot enter the country without a visa, visitors are still required to be registered by the hotels or apartments they are staying in.
This even applies to those who will be staying in private homes as the hosts are obligated to register them.
The practice used to be rampant during the communism era as the government was keen to keep a tab on all foreigners entering Russia.
Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.
A receptionist at one of the top hotels in Sochi told me it is so serious that they are fined heavily if they don’t do it.
“The government can impose a fine of approximately Sh700, 000 for every person that we don’t register.
“We give you the registration document once you check out as you can be asked for it at the airport or railway station,” she said.
Apart from being registered by the hotels, all those visiting Russia are also issued with a government document at the ports of entries which must be shown when you check into a hotel.
LATEST STORIES
India beat Kenya 2-0 to lift Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai
Game yetu checking into Hotel: Requirements for registration as a World Cup visitor
Duo claims Drive for Show honors
Salah has not forgiven Ramos over the clash
Pep Guardiola hits back at Yaya Toure’s discrimination claims
- Pires backs Fellaini to shine for Arsenal as Bale eyes Old Trafford moveGossip & Rumours 8 hours ago
- Arsenal release nine players- Here are their namesFootball 1 day ago
- Argentine midfield star forced out of World Cup with injury World Cup 2018 12 hours ago
- Game yetu Team in Russia! Hotels reap big from World CupWorld Cup 2018 1 day ago
- SportPesa: Why there’s NO Mega Jackpot Football 1 day ago
- Abramovich knocks back approach to buy Chelsea Football 1 day ago
- Injured Salah carrying hopes of Egyptian fans, promises historyWorld Cup 2018 9 hours ago