Football: Meru Mutindwa Bombers gear up for promotion
Meru Mutindwa Bombers, once a household name in the eastern region football circles, would soon bounce back to limelight thanks to refurbishment of Kinoru Stadium.
Football stakeholders in Meru County are mobilising funds for the club that plays in Football Kenya Federation Division Two. The funds will cater for accommodation and signing up of new players as they bid for promotion.
Last evening, a funds drive was held at Three Steers Hotel. Municipality ward MCA Elias Murega, who chairs the funds mobilisation, said: “Kinoru Stadium is ready and we want it to translate into improved football standards in Meru. We should have representation in the top,” said Mr Murega.
The Madaraka Day event was the first event to be staged at the stadium since its renovation which cost about Sh900 million.
Murega, who played in the club and at one time served as Kenya Football Referee’s Association (Upper Eastern) said: “Mutindwa Bombers has produced some of the best footballers in the region. Lack of funds for training has crippled the club.”
Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.
Just as the defunct Mafuko Bombers flew the region’s flag in the 1990s, he says, there is need to revert the club to its former glory and urge corporates to come on board. Mafuko were relegated in the late 1990s . [Phares Mutembei]
LATEST STORIES
Football: Meru Mutindwa Bombers gear up for promotion
Gor and Simba in chase for dream trip: Daggers drawn as East Africa’s giants clash in Nakuru
Arsenal release nine players- Here are their names
Abramovich knocks back approach to buy Chelsea
- Transition: Former football youth coach Mukui to be buried Saturday, June 16Football 6 hours ago
- Football: Meru Mutindwa Bombers gear up for promotionFootball 58 minutes ago
- Term two games: New champions emerge in Kwale CountySports 58 minutes ago
- Arsenal have confirmed their first summer signing Football 4 days ago
- Not again! Prostitute scandal rocks Mexico team days to World CupWorld Cup 2018 3 days ago
- Italian flag flies high in Paris as Cecchinato downs DjokovicTennis 4 days ago