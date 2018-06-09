Transition: Former football youth coach Mukui to be buried Saturday, June 16

Former Chesamisi High School teacher renowned for his sports talent identification Phillip Mukui is to be buried on Saturday, June 16 in Bungoma County.

Until his death on June 3, Mukui was Advisor, Strategy and Liaison Officer in the Ministry of Devolution.

Starting as an Economics and Accounting teacher in 1986, Mukui vision in tapping football talent at Bokoli, Chesamisi and Sirakaru gained him recognition across the country.

He coached key star footballers among them Ken Simiyu, who scored Kenya’s historic goal in the 1-1 tie against Nigeria in 1997, international defender James Situma of Kakemga Homeboys among others.

The former teacher guided Western Region Under-17 teams to gold at the Copa Coca Cola tournaments in 1996 and 1997 and later managed the national Under 17 and Under 20 teams in 2009.

He also coached National Division Two teams Park Villa FC of Webuye (1992-1993) and Spring Valley of Kitale in (1994-1995). Kenya Football Coaches Secretary General Bob Oyugi said coaches had lost a visionary leader.

“This is a big loss not only to his family and friends, but the entire nation. I call upon all coaches to channel their contributions through Mpesa Paybill number 266742 as provided by his family,” Oyugi said.

Friends and relatives are meeting daily at Nairobi Railways Club from 5pm for funeral arrangements ahead of a harambee on Tuesday, June 12 at the same venue from 5pm.

The cortege leaves Mash Funeral Home on Thursday, June 14 at 7am for requiem service at the Lang’ata Friends Church and thereafter departed to his Teremi home in Bungoma County. [Standard Sports]