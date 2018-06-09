Kenya outclass Fiji to throw Group A title chase open

77 Saturday, June 9th 2018 at 18:35 GMT +3 | Saturday, June 9th 2018 at 18:35 GMT +3 | Rugby By Rodgers Eshitemi:

Kenya brilliantly bounced back from Saturday’s devastating defeat to New Zealand to upset World Sevens Series leaders Fiji 22-19 and throw Group A of the Paris Sevens, the final leg of the 2017/2018 season, wide open.

Shujaa took sweet revenge for their two cup finals (Vancouver 31-12 and Hong Kong 24-12) losses by producing an impressive performance and bullying the Olympic Champions into submission in a thrilling encounter at the Stade Jean Bouin.

This was just after Kenya had fallen 24-5 to New Zealand in their opening match as the Fijians, who are on the verge of lifting the overall series title, spanked Samoa 35-12.

The result saw the East Africans go level on points (four) with second placed Fiji ahead of last night’s decisive final preliminary round matches. Kenya were due to face off Samoa at 7.52pm before paving way for the 8.14pm crunch tie between a wounded Fiji and New Zealand.

Innocent Simiyu’s men started off brightly with speedster Collins Injera picking up the ball from the base of the scrum inside Fijian’s 22, to ground an unconverted try.

Injera then set up Willy Ambaka from an incredible off-load to hand Kenya a 10-0 lead before Andrew Amonde made it 15-0 from another fantastic off-loading play.

However, Semi Kunatani pulled a try back for Fiji on the stroke of halftime when he raced past the Kenyan defence, making the score 15-7.

Kenya then quickly capitalized on their numerical advantage with Erick Ombasa dotting on the line after Eroni Sau was sin-binned after he knocked a Kenyan pass forward inside his own 22.

Josua Vakurunabili then scored out wide for Fiji to narrow the gap to just 10 points, be he grabbed his brace to make the score 22-19. However, Kenya held their nerves to secure a momentous victory against the Sevens giants.

In the first match, Kenya's consolation try was scored by Willy Ambaka.

DJ Collier grounded a brace of tries with Kurt Baker and Tim Mikellson added one each to inspire the All Blacks to a convincing win over Kenya.