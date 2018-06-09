Arsenal release nine players- Here are their names

77 Saturday, June 9th 2018 at 17:29 GMT +3 | Saturday, June 9th 2018 at 17:29 GMT +3 | Football By Mirror:

Per Mertesacker and Santi Cazorla are among nine players being released by Arsenal this summer.

Arsenal have published their end of season retained list on the Premier League's official website.

It shows the Gunners have released nine players and offered contracts to six others.

Santi Cazorla and Per Mertesacker are by far the biggest names on the released list. Cazorla, who has endured injury hell over the past few years, has already confirmed he will return to Villarreal for pre-season training in a bid to regain full fitness.

German defender Mertesacker announced his decision to retire earlier in the season.

Jack Wilshere leads the names of Arsenal players with the word "offer" next them. The 26-year-old is still yet to put pen to paper as his future at the Emirates remains in doubt.

Hot prospects Josh Dasilva, Yassin Fortune and Deyan Iliev have also been offered new deals.

Released: Marc Bola, Santi Cazorla, Alexander Crean, Aaron Eyoma, Ryan Huddart, Chiori Johnson, Hugo Keto, Per Mertesacker and Tafari Moore.

Contract offers: Tolaji Bola, Josh Dasilva, Vlad Dragomir, Yassin Fortune, Deyan Iliev and Jack Wilshere.