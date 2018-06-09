Arsenal release nine players- Here are their names

By Mirror: Saturday, June 9th 2018 at 17:29 GMT +3 | Football
Per Mertesacker  and Santi Cazorla are among nine players being released by Arsenal this summer.

Arsenal have published their end of season retained list on the Premier League's official website.

It shows the Gunners have released nine players and offered contracts to six others.

Santi Cazorla and Per Mertesacker are by far the biggest names on the released list. Cazorla, who has endured injury hell over the past few years, has already confirmed he will return to Villarreal for pre-season training in a bid to regain full fitness.

German defender Mertesacker announced his decision to retire earlier in the season.

Jack Wilshere leads the names of Arsenal players with the word "offer" next them. The 26-year-old is still yet to put pen to paper as his future at the Emirates remains in doubt.

Hot prospects Josh Dasilva, Yassin Fortune and Deyan Iliev have also been offered new deals.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Released: Marc Bola, Santi Cazorla, Alexander Crean, Aaron Eyoma, Ryan Huddart, Chiori Johnson, Hugo Keto, Per Mertesacker and Tafari Moore.

Contract offers: Tolaji Bola, Josh Dasilva, Vlad Dragomir, Yassin Fortune, Deyan Iliev and Jack Wilshere.

Related Topics: Per Mertesacker Santi Cazorla Arsenal
LATEST STORIES
Game yetu Team in Russia! Hotels reap big from World Cup
Game yetu Team in Russia! Hotels reap big from World Cup
World Cup 2018 31 minutes ago
Transition: Former football youth coach Mukui to be buried Saturday, June 16
Transition: Former football youth coach Mukui to be buried Saturday, June 16
Football 1 hour ago
Abramovich knocks back approach to buy Chelsea
Abramovich knocks back approach to buy Chelsea
Football 1 hour ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Arsenal release nine players- Here are their names
Arsenal release nine players- Here are their names
Football 2 hours ago
Mourinho wants Manchester United star knocked out of 2018 World Cup
Mourinho wants Manchester United star knocked out of 2018 World Cup
Football 1 day ago
Good news about Michael Olunga moving to English Premier League
Good news about Michael Olunga moving to English Premier League
Football 1 day ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES