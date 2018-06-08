Super Cup: Striker Kagere turns hero after bagging invaluable brace in semifinal

Sportpesa Supercup:Gor Mahia vs Sangida United Meddie Kagere of Gor Mahia celebrates after scoring a goal against Singida United of Tanzania during the sportpesa Super cup at Afraha stadium in Nakuru on June 7,2018.Photo:Kipsang Joseph/Standard

Gor Mahia one match away from Everton trip

Champions K’Ogalo beat Singida to set up dream final with Tanzanian giants Simba.

Only 90 minutes stand between Gor Mahia and a historic rematch with English Premier League side Everton.

The SportPesa Premier League champions defeated Singida United 2-0 in yesterday’s Super Cup semifinal at a rain-soaked Afraha Stadium, in Nakuru.

The holders, will now aim for victory against Tanzanian champions Simba SC in Sunday’s final, before plotting revenge against the Toffees, who beat them 2-1 in Dar es Saalam last year.

Prolific Rwandese international Meddie Kagere was the hero bragging a brace to grant his coach Dylan Kerr’s dream final with Simba, who saw off Kakamega Homeboyz 5-4 in post-match penalties.

“It is a great feeling to have scored a brace and I thank God for helping us reach the final. We now have just one match to go before we make the England trip. We know it will not be easy against Simba, but we are ready for them,” a delighted Kagere told The Standard Sports.

Kerr was equally excited after his dream of meeting his former employers, Simba in the final, came to fruition.

“There are two people in Simba that I wish would have left early. It was disrespectful to see one of the Simba officials giving a high five to Singida players.

“Come Sunday, we will be prepared and ready to give the best performance ever,” said Kerr.

Everton legend Yakubu Aiyegbeni, who was in-attendance, must have been happy to see how Kagere leapt the highest to clinically finish off Francis Kahata’s 35th minute well delivered corner kick, leaving goalkeeper Peter Manyika stranded.

The record Kenyan champions made the brighter start as the clouds settled in over the Stadium with Kagere and George Odhiambo firing early warning shots from a distance.

Gor were all over the Tanzanians in the early stages, forcing their visitors to sit back.

Godfrey Walusimbi had the first chance to put the holders ahead, but his the second minute attempt was cleared to safety by Salum Kipaga before the Ugandan a brilliant block, to deny John Tibar a scoring opportunity.

Odhiambo then saw his long range shot go miserably wide before Kagere shrugged off a challenge from his marker in the box, only for the Rwandese to sky his effort.

Singida started gaining confidence as the game progressed. They came close to breaking the deadlock in the 15th minute when Singida captain Deus Kaseke lashed a powerful low shot outside the box, but missed target by inches.

A fumble from Manyika nearly allowed Jacques Tuyisenge to score but the Rwandese failed to capitalise on the blunder from captain Harun Shakava’s free-kick.

Kaseke could have given Singida the lead in the 35th minute, but his effort crashed against the bar.

Gor then punished them immediately through Kagere.