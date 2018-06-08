Sawe sets new high jump national record

High jumper Mathew Sawe during the Kenya Defence Forces Athletics Championship at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani stadium on April 29, [PHOTO:DENNIS OKEYO]

Africa high jump champion Mathew Sawe yesterday set a new national record as the Kenya Defence Forces Track and Field Championships entered the second day at Kasarani Stadium.

The 29-year-old Sawe, who arrived recently from a series of competitions in France alongside his French coach Moussa Fall, set the highest jump of 2.30 metres to erase his previous record of 2.25 metres.

Sawe has no doubt proved his worth in the event -breaking three national records in the KDF Championships. He posted 2.26m in his first attempt then 2.28m and finally 2.30m.

Sawe and his coach Fall said he was preparing to compete in the IAAF Diamond League meetings. “We have written a letter to the Diamond League organizers requesting them to enter Sawe in the meetings,” Fall said.

Sawe said: “I’m confident and ready to compete with the big boys in the event. I hope the organizers will get me a nod.”

In women’s 3,000m steeplechase, Lanet’s Mercy Wanjiru won in 9:23.4 ahead of Naomi Chepkemoi (9:92.4) of Kahawa and Elizabeth Mueni of Moi Air Base who finished third in 9:36.6 while Samum Deborah of Moi Air Base came fourth in 9:41.1 ahead of her teammate Joyline Jemutai (9:43.8). Laikipia’s Mercy Njoroge finished fifth in 9:50.4.

In other finals of the day, five-time Africa 20km walk champion Grace Wanjiru of Moi Air Base continued her dominance, winning her speciality in one hour 30 minutes and 40 seconds.

Nanyuki’s Emily Ngii (1:33.56) finished second ahead of Susan Kosgei of Kahawa (1:44.47).

In men’s 20km walk race, Simon Wachira defended his title in one hour 21minutes and 28 seconds. Nicodemus Musau (1:28.12) and Peter Theuri (1:28.31) followed.

In men’s 400m semis, top booked tickets in what promises a mouthwatering final today.

Boniface Mweresa won the semis one in 46.4seconds ahead of Alfas Kishoyian (46.8). Other finalist include Said Ruto (47.4) and Joseph Poghiso (47.4).

In women’s 400m, Sabina Mukoswa (55.6 seconds ) won the first semi-finals while Catherine Nandi won the other semis in 56.4 seconds.