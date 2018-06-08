Big field for Ruiru contest

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

More than 250 golfers will battle at the par 72 Ruiru Sports course in Kiambu County tomorrow at the Crown Paints golf tournament.

This is the third round of the ongoing Crown Paints golf events run across the East African region as part of the firm’s celebrations to mark 60 years since inception.

It is part of the 12 series event dubbed “the Silicon Challenge Stableford” that will also see golfers try their luck on a New Mitsubishi ASX Car by Mitsubishi Motors that is on offer to any golfer who gets a hole in one.

Local golfers expected include handicap two Club champion Bernard Omondi, handicap 20 Michael Chege and handicap 19 Christopher Kiai. Irene Wamoro, Mary Muthoni, Veronica Mwaura and Teresia Wainaina will be among the ladies expected to star.

The series will culminate to a grand finale at the Muthaiga Golf Club in November 24 where the overall series

