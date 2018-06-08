Big field for Ruiru contest

By Maarufu Mohamed: Friday, June 8th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Golf
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

More than 250 golfers will battle at the par 72 Ruiru Sports course in Kiambu County tomorrow at the Crown Paints golf tournament.

This is the third round of the ongoing Crown Paints golf events run across the East African region as part of the firm’s celebrations to mark 60 years since inception.

It is part of the 12 series event dubbed “the  Silicon Challenge Stableford” that will also see golfers try their luck  on a New  Mitsubishi ASX Car by Mitsubishi Motors  that  is  on offer  to any golfer  who gets a  hole  in one.

Local golfers expected include handicap two Club champion Bernard Omondi, handicap 20 Michael Chege and  handicap  19 Christopher Kiai. Irene Wamoro, Mary Muthoni, Veronica Mwaura and Teresia Wainaina will be among the ladies expected to star.

The series will culminate to a grand finale at the Muthaiga Golf Club in November 24 where the overall series

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Related Topics: 72 Ruiru Sports Ruiru Sports course Crown Paints golf tournament
LATEST STORIES
Sawe sets new high jump national record
Sawe sets new high jump national record
Sports 3 hours ago
Big field for Ruiru contest
Big field for Ruiru contest
Golf 3 hours ago
Kaya Tiwi qualify for Kwale finals
Kaya Tiwi qualify for Kwale finals
Sports 3 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Mesut Ozil facing World Cup injury woe
Mesut Ozil facing World Cup injury woe
Football 7 hours ago
Big field for Ruiru contest
Big field for Ruiru contest
Golf 3 hours ago
Kenyan referee to miss World Cup after bribery scandal
Kenyan referee to miss World Cup after bribery scandal
Sports 17 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES