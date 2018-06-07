Yakubu Aiyegbeni jets in the country ahead of SportPesa Cup showdowns
Former Everton striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni has been snapped at the JKIA with a trio of colleagues dressed in SportPesa branded tops this morning.
Leading betting company SportPesa have shared the pictures on their tweeter page with a flashing tagline: “The Yak arrives in JKIA.”
As details remain scanty over his reasons for jetting into the country, indications are all clear that the Nigerian could be lined up to grace the SportPesa Super Cup semifinal ties this evening.
Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will taking YTanzanian underdog side Singida at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, as Kakamega HomeBoyz entertain Tanzanian league champions Simba later in the evening.
Below are the photos of former premier league star and colleagues at the airport.
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
LATEST STORIES
Meet Janny Sikazwe, first African who could officiate the World Cup final
REVEALED: Why Aston Villa could be sold
UEFA fines European giants after cat stops Champions League match
Kenyan referee to miss World Cup after bribery scandal
Spurs defender reveals battle with mental health problems and salvaging World Cup dream
Usain Bolt wears 9.58 shirt on debut for Norwegian side
- Yaya ‘willing’ to play for these three clubs for Shs 100 bob-a-weekGossip & Rumours 1 day ago
- World champion boxer stripped of his middleweight belt in row over challengerBoxing 6 hours ago
- Forbes releases list of World's highest-paid athletesBoxing 20 hours ago
- Kangundo out to break the duckFootball 14 hours ago
- Maradona facing surgery ahead of World Cup punditry dutiesWorld Cup 2018 2 hours ago
- Manchester United complete another summer signingFootball 18 hours ago
- Green card issued for the first time in a football matchFootball 3 days ago