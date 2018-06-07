Yakubu Aiyegbeni jets in the country ahead of SportPesa Cup showdowns

Thursday, June 7th 2018 at 11:43 GMT +3 | Sports By Gameyetu:

Yakubu Aiyegbeni taking selfies with fans. [Photo/Courtesy]

Former Everton striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni has been snapped at the JKIA with a trio of colleagues dressed in SportPesa branded tops this morning.

Leading betting company SportPesa have shared the pictures on their tweeter page with a flashing tagline: “The Yak arrives in JKIA.”

As details remain scanty over his reasons for jetting into the country, indications are all clear that the Nigerian could be lined up to grace the SportPesa Super Cup semifinal ties this evening.

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will taking YTanzanian underdog side Singida at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, as Kakamega HomeBoyz entertain Tanzanian league champions Simba later in the evening.

Below are the photos of former premier league star and colleagues at the airport. Yakubu (in black) with other guests. [Photo/Courtesy] [Photo/Courtesy]

