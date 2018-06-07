Plateau take lions’ share

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Plateau Girls will present three disciplines at the Rift Valley Secondary Schools Sports Association (RVSSSA) regional games at Hill School, Eldoret, next week.

The school will present -football under 19, under 16 and volleyball -after a good show at the Uasin Gishu school games at Hill School last Sunday.

Following the restructuring of the Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) games, Rift Valley region comprises 14 counties.

In girls’ under 19, Judith Koech scored three times for Plateau to thrash Kuinet 6-0 in a lop-sided final.

Naomi Jebitok scored the opener for Plateau with two minutes into the match as Betty Jerono added the second for 2-0 lead at the break before Koech scored three goals in 28th, 35th and 42nd minute before Edah Kemei sealed the 6-0 victory.

In under 16 category, Eddy Tallam and Lydia Lelei were on target as Plateau won the title against Koiwarusen.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Staight sets

The school won volleyball title after thrashing perennial rivals Kosachei in three straight sets of 25-11, 25-20 and 25-21 while Tuiyo beat Kaptebee in boys final 3-2 (23-22, 25-15, 20-25, 21-25 and 15-12).

School principal Ednah Kogo was confident that at least one team will reach national level. “We are putting up everything to ensure that we reach national. With these three categories, we are expecting at least one to reach nationals,” said Kogo.

Last year, their under 19 were eliminated at the final by Wiyeta Girls from Trans Nzoia and reached semi finals in the under 16.

In volleyball, it is the school’s first time to play at the regional championships and they are striving to battle Cheptil High school in the final.

Wareng High school will be making a regional return after a two-year absence . They narrowly beat Uasin Gishu High School 1-0.

Daniel Kogo scored the lone goal for Wareng to lift Uasin Gishu County title and they will represent the county in the regional games

In rugby sevens, St Michael Kipsombe humbled Arsenens 17-12 in the finals.

Kakamega County will host on the-comeback-trail Kabula Boys, who beat Bukembe Boys during Bungoma County championships.

With only four counties in western region, each county will present two teams in the regional games. National volleyball girls’ title holders Lugulu bagged county bragging rights headline the girls’ show.