DONE DEAL: Manchester United complete another summer signing

Wednesday, June 6th 2018 at 19:13 GMT +3 | Football By Mirror:

Manchester United have completed the £17.4m signing of highly-rated Porto full-back Diogo Dalot.

After finishing runners-up in both the Premier League and FA Cup, Jose Mourinho has set about trying to bolster his squad for an improved challenge next season.

Porto full-back Dalot is the second through the door after leaving the club he joined in 2008 for Old Trafford, following the arrival of Fred.

The 19-year-old, a right-back capable playing on the left, has only made a handful of senior appearances for Porto, but is considered a huge talent and has attracted interest from many teams across Europe.

“In his age group, he is the best full-back in Europe and we all believe he has a bright future ahead of him at Manchester United," Jose Mourinho said.

"Diogo is an extremely talented young defender with all the qualities to quickly become a great player for this club.

"He has all the attributes that a full-back needs: physicality, tactical intelligence and technical quality, combined with a Porto Academy mentality which prepares players for the maturity they need at the professional level."

Dalot added: "I'm excited about working with Jose Mourinho and learning everything I can from such a successful coach. I am looking forward to playing alongside the fantastic players in the squad.” [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Long-time target Gareth Bale's clear agitation at Real Madrid will see his future monitored by United, while several players could exit this summer.

Speculation continues over the future of Daley Blind, Anthony Martial, Matteo Darmian and Luke Shaw, while divisive midfielder Marouane Fellaini's contract expires this summer.