Yaya Toure offers to play for Manchester United, Arsenal or Liverpool for £1-a-week

Yaya Toure applauding Man City fans after a match in the past. [Photo/Courtesy]

Yaya Toure's agent has claimed the midfielder is ready to play for another top six club for just £1 a week.

Dimitri Seluk has also continued Toure’s attack on Pep Guardiola, claiming Manchester City have lost the support of African fans as a result of the Catalan’s treatment of the Ivory Coast international.

Seluk said: “Pep turned Africa against himself, many African fans turned away from City.

"At a time when big sums are being paid, I officially declare that Yaya is ready to move as a free agent to any English club in the top six with a salary of £1 pound a week. But with a bonus system based on certain successes.”

Toure is a free agent after leaving City at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old - who spent eight seasons at the club - had been on £220,000-a-week at the Etihad having spent eight seasons at the club.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Earlier this week Toure launched an astonishing blast at Guardiola, insisting the City boss had frozen him out because of his colour and was biased against African players.

Seluk claims Toure is now willing to commit himself to an incentivised contract which will see him cash in if he is able to inspire another top club to success.

“Now Yaya has many offers from different countries, where they are ready to pay a lot of money, but we decided to dedicate the next season to Guardiola.

"And to prove and show the fans of Manchester City that Yaya is not finished with football. He is full of energy and wants to play this season in England.

"I believe that a player like Yaya would not harm Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool. Yaya – the winner. And never before has a top footballer with leadership qualities harmed any club, especially when it is not necessary to pay for it."