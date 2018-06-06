Manchester United confirm Fred deal complete

Manchester United confirms Fred deal complete [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United has announced it has reached an agreement with Ukraine based outfit Shakhtar Donetsk for the transfer of Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos, commonly known as Fred.

United statement on twitter read: MUFC is delighted to announce it has reached an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for the transfer of Fred.

Fred’s former boss at Shakhtar, Mircea Lucescu, confirmed that his former protégé had completed his medical at Carrington and would soon be unveiled as a Manchester United player.

“I’m really pleased Fred has completed his transfer to Manchester United. I am proud of him.’ Lucescu said.

‘When I signed him at Shakhtar, Taison and Bernard were playing in his position.

‘I transformed his position, giving him a more defensive role.’ He added.

The official announcement is imminent. Fred was congratulated by Neymar after reporting back Brazil training camp on Tuesday [Photo: Courtesy]

Fred is set to become the seventh Brazilian international to ever play for Manchester United.

Other Brazilian players that have played for Man United include: Jose Pereira Kleberson who joined in 2003 and left in 2005 for Benfica, Rodrigo Possebon who signed in 2008 and joined Santos in 2010, Anderson who joined in 2007 and left in 2015 for Internacional, Siblings Rafael and Fabio Da Silva both who signed for United in 2008. Diogo Dalot has also completed his medical at Carrington [Photo: Courtesy]

United are also finalizing Diogo Dalot’s switch to United after activating his £17.4million buy-out clause at Porto.

Dalot, 19, is understood to have completed his medical at Carrington after jetting into the UK from Portugal and agreed personal terms.