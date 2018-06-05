Real reason why Sane was axed from Germany squad

Sane was axed from Germany squad despite stellar season with Man City [Photo: Courtesy]

Leroy Sane was shockingly removed for Germany’s squad for the 2018 World Cup tournament in Russia set to kick-off in June 12.

The 22-year-old winger enjoyed a stellar season with Manchester City, winning the Premier League and was also named the PFA Young Player of the Year.

He scored 14 goals and provided 17 assists in all competitions for Manchester City but, that was not enough to convince Joachim Low to include him in his squad for Russia. Sane's attitude was a decisive factor [Photo: Courtesy]

On Monday, Low claimed that Sane was left out because Julian Brandt had impressed him in training.

‘That was a very close decision between him and Julian Brandt, which was made in favor of Brandt. Draxler, Reus and Muller are set.’ Low said.

‘Leroy is a huge talent. He will be back again from September. He had not arrived in international matches yet.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

‘It was a very close decision. If it was a 100 metre race, it would have been a photo finish.

‘There are certainly easier days in the life of a national team head coach than they day where I have to send four payers home. Joachim Low claims Julian Brandt impressed him in the build up to the World Cup [Photo: Courtesy]

‘These are four players who had merited their place in the provisional squad through their performances. I spoke to the four players and the disappointment was huge, as you would expect.

‘It’s as if you are stood at the check in desk for your flight to Moscow, but are then prevented from boarding.’ He added. Sane won the Premier League with Man City [Photo: Courtesy]

However, reports from The Sun indicates that Sane’s behavior around Germany training camp in recent weeks cost him his place in the Germany squad.

It is claimed that a number of his teammates were not impressed with Leroy’s attitude and would have been upset if he had made the squad.