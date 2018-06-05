Handball: Club tourney heads to Zanzibar

By REBECCA GICHANA: Tuesday, June 5th 2018 at 00:12 GMT +3 | Volleyball and Handball
HANDBALL LEAGUE 2017 Nairobi Water's Elizabeth Kemei aims at the opponent's goal for a score during Kenya Handball Federation League match against MKU at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday, June 4, 2017. [PHOTO: JONAH ONYANGO/STANDARD]

The 2018 East and Central Handball Club Championships will be held in Zanzibar from November 6-11. Eight Kenyan clubs have qualified to feature in the championships.

 The clubs include women’s defending champions National Cereals and Produce Board, two-time champions Nairobi Water, Embakasi and Kenyatta University.

In the men’s category, there are local league champions Black Mamba, Strathmore, Kenya Defense Forces and NCPB. Democratic of Republic of Congo are men’s defending champions. [Rebecca Jebet]

Related Topics: Handball Club Championships
LATEST STORIES
Handball: Club tourney heads to Zanzibar
Handball: Club tourney heads to Zanzibar
Volleyball and Handball 2 hours ago
Equatorial Guinea jet in for tomorrow’s tie
Equatorial Guinea jet in for tomorrow’s tie
Football 2 hours ago
Kisia strikes it big at 2018 Coronation & Bender Cup
Kisia strikes it big at 2018 Coronation & Bender Cup
Golf 2 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Simiyu proves critics wrong: Kenya Sevens surpass season target with one leg left
Simiyu proves critics wrong: Kenya Sevens surpass season target with one leg left
Rugby 2 hours ago
Simba survive Shark attack in Nakuru fixture: Tanzanians dump Kenyan club out of SportPesa Super Cup tie
Simba survive Shark attack in Nakuru fixture: Tanzanians dump Kenyan club out of SportPesa Super Cup tie
Football 2 hours ago
Serena Williams withdraws from French Open with injury
Serena Williams withdraws from French Open with injury
Tennis 9 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES