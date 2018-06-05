Handball: Club tourney heads to Zanzibar

HANDBALL LEAGUE 2017 Nairobi Water's Elizabeth Kemei aims at the opponent's goal for a score during Kenya Handball Federation League match against MKU at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday, June 4, 2017. [PHOTO: JONAH ONYANGO/STANDARD]

The 2018 East and Central Handball Club Championships will be held in Zanzibar from November 6-11. Eight Kenyan clubs have qualified to feature in the championships.

The clubs include women’s defending champions National Cereals and Produce Board, two-time champions Nairobi Water, Embakasi and Kenyatta University.

In the men’s category, there are local league champions Black Mamba, Strathmore, Kenya Defense Forces and NCPB. Democratic of Republic of Congo are men’s defending champions. [Rebecca Jebet]