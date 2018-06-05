Handball: Club tourney heads to Zanzibar
By REBECCA GICHANA: Tuesday, June 5th 2018 at 00:12 GMT +3 | Volleyball and Handball
The 2018 East and Central Handball Club Championships will be held in Zanzibar from November 6-11. Eight Kenyan clubs have qualified to feature in the championships.
The clubs include women’s defending champions National Cereals and Produce Board, two-time champions Nairobi Water, Embakasi and Kenyatta University.
In the men’s category, there are local league champions Black Mamba, Strathmore, Kenya Defense Forces and NCPB. Democratic of Republic of Congo are men’s defending champions. [Rebecca Jebet]
Related Topics: Handball Club Championships
Comment Policy
LATEST STORIES
Handball: Club tourney heads to Zanzibar
Volleyball and Handball 2 hours ago
Equatorial Guinea jet in for tomorrow’s tie
Football 2 hours ago
Kisia strikes it big at 2018 Coronation & Bender Cup
Golf 2 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Serena Williams withdraws from French Open with injury
Tennis 9 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES
- Yaya Toure says Guardiola has problem with African playersFootball 5 hours ago
- Borussia Dortmund appoint new managerFootball 1 week ago
- Tunisia's national goalkeeper fakes injury to let teammates break Ramadan fastWorld Cup 2018 2 hours ago
- Peru Captain fires two past Saudi Arabia after surviving doping ban Football 18 hours ago
- Rugby: Coach Snook makes dream start to his Kenya’s coaching career with win over Rugby CranesRugby 1 week ago
- BREAKING: Pellegrini takes charge of Premier League clubFootball 1 week ago
- BRAZIL: Neymar left out of main Brazil teamWorld Cup 2018 3 days ago