India beat Kenya 3-0 in the Intercontinental Cup

India beat Kenya 3-0 to seal their final berth of the four-nation Intercontinental Cup

Second-half goals from Captain Sunil Chhetri who played his landmark 100th international match for the Blue Tigers and Jeje Lalpekhlua helped India to 3-0 victory over Harambee stars at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai.

The thunderous outpour of rain made life difficult for both the teams and both adjusted to playing on a wet surface in the opening minutes, with neither taking the risk of attacking.

Kenya looked the better side in a scrappy 45 minutes as Chhetri chased down another Subashish Bose long ball but Matasi averted the danger on the edge of the box.

The first half ended nil-nil as the game was marred by weather conditions.

The second half did start on a good note as the weather conditions got better and India took the lead through Sunil Chhetri.

Chhetri converted a penalty to put India ahead in the 68th minute while Jeje Lalpekhlua doubled the lead three minutes later with a rasping shot.

Chhetri added one more in the injury time to seal India's victory.

It was picture perfect in the end when Chhetri linked up with substitute Balwant Singh to run clear and dink the ball past Matasi.

Already assured of a place in the final, India will next play higher-ranked New Zealand in their last round-robin fixture on Thursday.

Harambee Stars Starting XI : Patrick Matasi (GK), Jockins Atudo, Bolton Omwenga (John Makwatta 70’), Mike Kibwage, Musa Mohammed, Dennis Odhiambo, Patilah Omotto, Duncan Otieno, Cliffton Miheso, Ovella Ochieng, Pistone Mutamba.

Substitutes : Timothy Odhiambo (GK), , Bernard Ochieng, Eric Ouma, Johnstone Omurwa, Vincent Wasambo, Chrispin Oduor, Kenneth Muguna, Timothy Otieno.