This is why Dele Alli was booed at Wembley during England's friendly with Nigeria

Alli dribbles past Nigeria players [Photo: Courtesy]

Dele Alli was showered with boos every time he touched the ball during the early stages of England's pre-World Cup friendly with Nigeria.

The Three Lions star is used to the jeers at Wembley having earned a reputation of diving among Premier League rivals. Alli was booed by Nigeria fans [Photo: Courtesy]

But this had nothing to do with his antics on the pitch.

Why then?

Well, Tottenham midfielder Alli turned down the opportunity to play for the Super Eagles - with his father Kehinde is a Nigerian multi-millionaire businessman.

In fact by birth, Alli is a Nigerian Prince.

