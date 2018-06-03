This is why Dele Alli was booed at Wembley during England's friendly with Nigeria
By Mirror: Sunday, June 3rd 2018 at 12:01 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Dele Alli was showered with boos every time he touched the ball during the early stages of England's pre-World Cup friendly with Nigeria.
The Three Lions star is used to the jeers at Wembley having earned a reputation of diving among Premier League rivals.
But this had nothing to do with his antics on the pitch.
Why then?
Well, Tottenham midfielder Alli turned down the opportunity to play for the Super Eagles - with his father Kehinde is a Nigerian multi-millionaire businessman.
In fact by birth, Alli is a Nigerian Prince.
