This is why Dele Alli was booed at Wembley during England's friendly with Nigeria

By Mirror: Sunday, June 3rd 2018 at 12:01 GMT +3 | World Cup 2018
Alli dribbles past Nigeria players [Photo: Courtesy]

Dele Alli was showered with boos every time he touched the ball during the early stages of England's pre-World Cup friendly with Nigeria.

The Three Lions star is used to the jeers at Wembley having earned a reputation of diving among Premier League rivals.

Alli was booed by Nigeria fans [Photo: Courtesy]

But this had nothing to do with his antics on the pitch.

Why then?

Well, Tottenham midfielder Alli turned down the opportunity to play for the Super Eagles - with his father Kehinde is a Nigerian multi-millionaire businessman.

In fact by birth, Alli is a Nigerian Prince.

Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

Related Topics: Dele Alli England World Cup Nigeria
LATEST STORIES
This is why Dele Alli was booed at Wembley during England's friendly with Nigeria
This is why Dele Alli was booed at Wembley during England's friendly with Nigeria
World Cup 2018 1 hour ago
SAD: Ashley Williams suffers collapsed lung while playing for Wales against Mexico
SAD: Ashley Williams suffers collapsed lung while playing for Wales against Mexico
Football 2 hours ago
The emotional Whatsapp message Zidane sent to Real Madrid stars to inform of his exit
The emotional Whatsapp message Zidane sent to Real Madrid stars to inform of his exit
Football 3 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
A Muslim millionaire who gave all his money and sports cars to charity dies from cancer
A Muslim millionaire who gave all his money and sports cars to charity dies from cancer
Sports 16 hours ago
The emotional Whatsapp message Zidane sent to Real Madrid stars to inform of his exit
The emotional Whatsapp message Zidane sent to Real Madrid stars to inform of his exit
Football 3 hours ago
Rugby blood runs deep in their families: Family members that dot rugby scene
Rugby blood runs deep in their families: Family members that dot rugby scene
Rugby 13 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES