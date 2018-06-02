StarTimes Inter-Media football tournament: Standard Group settle for runner-up spot
Standard Media Group team were the biggest winners of the second edition of the StarTimes Inter-Media football tournament despite falling 1-0 to the perennial rivals Nation Media Group in a pulsating final, at Upper Hill High School on Saturday.
Standard’s duo of Oliver Omondi and Morris Osir were named as the tournament’s best goalkeeper and top scorer’s respectively.
The former Road To Anfield champions, showed character and defied the under-dogs tag to reach the final with the best record.
The team finished top of Group B with an unbeaten run and clean-sheet after beating Mediamax (3-0), Homeboyz Radio (2-0) and Lolwe Tv (5-0).
Standard then saw off Freelancers and pre-tournament favorites Capital in the quarterfinal (4-3) and semifinals (5-4) respectively via post-match penalties.
