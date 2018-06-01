Mauricio Pochettino opens up about replacing Zinedine Zidane

Friday, June 1st 2018 at 17:44 GMT +3 | Football By Mirror:

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino backed to replace Zinedine Zidane

Mauricio Pochettino insists he will not force through a move to Real Madrid this summer, but admits: "When Real Madrid call you, you have to listen."

Spurs boss Pochettino last week signed a new five-year deal to stay in North London until 2023, having once more led the club to a top three finish for the third successive season.

But his future was once more called into question on Thursday, after Zinedine Zidane quit the Spanish giants following three Champions League successes in as many years.

Pochettino, 46, is highly thought of by Real chief Florentino Perez and has previously stated his desire to lead the 13-time European champions, whom he once more called "one of the best clubs in the history of this sport.”

The Tottenham chief insisted at the Barcelona launch of his book, Brave New World, that he remains happy at Spurs, insisting: "I’m committed to Spurs and still have a long contract with them I just signed. I’m happy where I am.

"I understand the rumours, but that is life. I’m so happy with my new contract. What will happen tomorrow. I don’t know. But football is football and ends up putting everyone in their place.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

"The most important thing is to enjoy every single day. Let’s enjoy life and not worry about what will happen tomorrow.”

"I’m so happy and proud the Spurs and Levy have shown to me. That’s the most important thing for me. Today. What happened over the last day has increased expectations of the book release. But I’m happy."

Asked whether it's impossible to turn down an approach from Madrid, Pochettino responded: "For you maybe. Not for me."

However, the Argentine stopped short of guaranteeing 100 per cent that he will not replace Zidane following his shock exit.

"At Tottenham I am very comfortable because they let me work and we are all growing together," he told El Confidencial. "Right now I want to focus on planning for next season and and stay a little apart from everyone that is talking.

"There will be many rumours and many things will be said, but I have no news of Real Madrid. The departure of Zidane, I cannot comment on that, but what he achieved is undoubtedly something special; no one has won three Champions Leagues in a row recently.”

"In Tottenham I am working very comfortable and my obligation is to focus on it. [But] When Real Madrid call you, you have to listen. They are a massive club and deserve at least that respect.

“I am very happy to be at Tottenham. Let’s enjoy this moment now and in the future see what happens.”

Pochettino also stated: “It would be disrespectful to Daniel [Levy] for me to force a move. I've just renewed with Tottenham and am happy.

"I live in the present, there is nothing more important than that. I enjoy what is happening and what has to be will be.