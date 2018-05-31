BREAKING: John Baraza confirmed as Sofapaka head coach on permanent basis

John Baraza confirmed as Sofapaka head coach [Photo: Courtesy]

Former Kenyan international John Baraza finally confirmed as Sofapaka head coach on a permanent basis.

The ex-Sofapaka striker took over the Batoto Ba Mungu after Ugandan tactician Sam Ssimbwa resigned as the head coach of the club.

And now, after Baraza’s recent winning run, Sofapaka boss Elly Kalekwa has rewarded the 43-year-old by confirming him as the head coach, two months after he took the job on acting capacity.

Baraza has only lost one match to Kenya Premier League debutant Wazito FC, drawn three times and won three times since he joined Sofapaka in March. Baraza took over Sofapaka on acting capacity in March [Photo: Courtesy]

‘Baraza has been my player, I took him for coaching classes and the team is now doing very well under him,’ said Kalekwa.

‘Why should I change a winning side?

‘I have more than 100 resumes from foreign coaches looking for a chance to coach Sofapaka, but Baraza is my man.’ He added.