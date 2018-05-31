BREAKING: John Baraza confirmed as Sofapaka head coach on permanent basis
Former Kenyan international John Baraza finally confirmed as Sofapaka head coach on a permanent basis.
The ex-Sofapaka striker took over the Batoto Ba Mungu after Ugandan tactician Sam Ssimbwa resigned as the head coach of the club.
And now, after Baraza’s recent winning run, Sofapaka boss Elly Kalekwa has rewarded the 43-year-old by confirming him as the head coach, two months after he took the job on acting capacity.
Baraza has only lost one match to Kenya Premier League debutant Wazito FC, drawn three times and won three times since he joined Sofapaka in March.
‘Baraza has been my player, I took him for coaching classes and the team is now doing very well under him,’ said Kalekwa.
‘Why should I change a winning side?
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
‘I have more than 100 resumes from foreign coaches looking for a chance to coach Sofapaka, but Baraza is my man.’ He added.
LATEST STORIES
5 destinations for Zidane as he announces shock Real Madrid exit
Why Liverpool could play Champions League match behind closed doors next season
Arsenal set to complete first summer signing under coach Unai Emery
- Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku disagrees with Mourinho over FA CupFootball 20 hours ago
- Chelsea ready to sell Courtois and sign Liverpool’s targetGossip & Rumours 5 hours ago
- Aston Villa confirm Terry will leave the club this summer following play-off final defeatFootball 6 hours ago
- 5 destinations for Zidane as he announces shock Real Madrid exitGossip & Rumours 45 minutes ago
- Volleyball star Atuka calls for support ahead of her Anti-jigger campaignVolleyball and Handball 6 hours ago
- Portugal seek to repeat Euro gloryWorld Cup 2018 16 hours ago
- The reason Bale spent 20 minutes in Liverpool dressing room in KievGossip & Rumours 4 hours ago