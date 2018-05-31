There’s no looking back for Stars as Migne misses trip

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne failed to travel with the team to India for tomorrow’s inter-continental Cup tournament.

The French coach and his other technical bench members failed to get visas in time for the trip and are scheduled to depart at a later date.

“They need five days to get a visa to India and we delayed in submitting their applications. They will travel later,” said Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Chief Executive Officer Robert Muthoni.

Muthomi denied reports that the Frenchman has refused to travel due to frustrations over the absence of key players.

For sure, Migne is a man sitting uneasy as battle between country and club threatens to interfere with his plans.

Migne will lead Harambee Stars against Ghana’s Black Stars on September 3 in a crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Before then, Migne has lined-up several friendly matches that will help him gauge the quality of his players. Last Friday, Stars lost 1-0 to Swaziland but recovered to beat Equatorial Guinea by a similar margin on Monday. Both matches were played at Kenyatta Stadium, in Machakos.

Migne almost missed his key players in the two friendlies after Kenyan Premier League (KPL) initially declined to postpone last weekend’s derby pitting AFC Leopards against Gor Mahia.

The matter ended up at the Sports Disputes Tribunal and the match was eventually cancelled.

On Tuesday, league champions Gor Mahia withdrew their players from the national team opting to concentrate on the league and up-coming Sportspesa Super Cup.

AFC Leopards, on the other hand, pulled out four players and left two for the India trip.

In a letter to FKF, Gor Mahia Chief Executive Lodvick Aduda said the decision to recall the players is due to their busy schedule.

“We wish to recall all players to join the rest of the team immediately to prepare for the pending crucial league match against Sony Sugar.

“We wish to further state that in view of our pending Confederation Cup matches, the technical bench has advised all players to be available for training and preparations as a unit,” wrote Aduda.

Players recalled by Gor Mahia are Haron Shakava, Joash Onyango, Humprey Mieno, Francis Kahata, Phillemon Otieno, George Odhiambo and Boniface Oluoch.

AFC Leopards pulled out Whyvonne Isuza, Marvin Omondi, Dennis Sikhayi and Jafari Owiti.

The team, however, allowed Duncun Otieno and Michael Kibwage to travel with Harambee Stars.