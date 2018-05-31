Nkata confident of glory at Homeboyz
By Rodgers Eshitemi: Thursday, May 31st 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football
New Kakamega Homeboyz coach Paul Nkata is looking forward to a successful stint at the Kakamega-based SportPesa Premier League side.
The Ugandan, who won a double with Tusker in 2016, made a return to SPL on Monday after he was named as Mike Mururi’s successor. “Feels great to be back and reunite with some great players,” said Nkata.
