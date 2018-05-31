Nkata confident of glory at Homeboyz

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

New Kakamega Homeboyz coach Paul Nkata is looking forward to a successful stint at the Kakamega-based SportPesa Premier League side.

The Ugandan, who won a double with Tusker in 2016, made a return to SPL on Monday after he was named as Mike Mururi’s successor. “Feels great to be back and reunite with some great players,” said Nkata.