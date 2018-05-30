Serena Williams reveals the truth about Royal Wedding beer pong game

Wednesday, May 30th 2018



Serena Williams has dismissed claims she was beer pong champion at the Royal Wedding.

The tennis star was one of a host of celebrity faces as Harry and Meghan tied the knot earlier this month.

There was said to have been an epic game of beer pong at the evening party, with Williams using her tennis skills to come out on top.

But following her victory in the first round of the French Open on Tuesday, Williams crushed the reports.

The former world No.1 revealed there was NO beer pong played, adding: "I don't even drink beer -- I don't know where that story came from!"

Meanwhile, Williams caused a stir with her attire for her victory over Kristyna Pliskova.



The 36-year-old has returned to the Grand Slam stage at Roland Garros from maternity leave after the birth of daughter Junior last September.

The 36-year-old has returned to the Grand Slam stage at Roland Garros from maternity leave after the birth of daughter Junior last September.

But her attire was the main focus at Roland Garros as Williams took to the court in an all-black Nike 'catsuit'.

After the win Williams said: “All the moms out there that had a tough pregnancy and have to come back and try to be fierce, in the middle of everything.

"That’s what this represents. You can’t beat a cat suit, right?”