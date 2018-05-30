Serena Williams reveals the truth about Royal Wedding beer pong game
Serena Williams has dismissed claims she was beer pong champion at the Royal Wedding.
The tennis star was one of a host of celebrity faces as Harry and Meghan tied the knot earlier this month.
There was said to have been an epic game of beer pong at the evening party, with Williams using her tennis skills to come out on top.
But following her victory in the first round of the French Open on Tuesday, Williams crushed the reports.
The former world No.1 revealed there was NO beer pong played, adding: "I don't even drink beer -- I don't know where that story came from!"
Meanwhile, Williams caused a stir with her attire for her victory over Kristyna Pliskova.
Which team are you supporting in the 2018 World Cup? To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.
The 36-year-old has returned to the Grand Slam stage at Roland Garros from maternity leave after the birth of daughter Junior last September.
But her attire was the main focus at Roland Garros as Williams took to the court in an all-black Nike 'catsuit'.
After the win Williams said: “All the moms out there that had a tough pregnancy and have to come back and try to be fierce, in the middle of everything.
"That’s what this represents. You can’t beat a cat suit, right?”
LATEST STORIES
Chelsea star involved in bust-up with Germany team-mate during training session
Serena Williams reveals the truth about Royal Wedding beer pong game
Van Gaal reveals the two success stories from his time at Manchester United
Salah could be out for 'three to four weeks', says Liverpool physio
Raheem Sterling discloses meaning behind gun tattoo- amid criticism
- 3 players United will step up their interest in after Fabinho joins Liverpool Gossip & Rumours 4 hours ago
- Joachim Low issues 'sex ban' to three Germany stars at World Cup 2018World Cup 2018 3 hours ago
- Real reason why Ronaldo was absent during Real’s new kit launch revealedGossip & Rumours 2 hours ago
- Van Gaal reveals the two success stories from his time at Manchester UnitedFootball 1 hour ago
- Golf: Wangai bags Britam title at Nyeri ClubGolf 1 day ago
- Manchester United set to confirm first summer signing after activating Porto star release clauseGossip & Rumours 2 hours ago
- Echesa: Stars to reflect grassroot imageFootball 13 hours ago