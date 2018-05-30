Manchester United set to confirm first summer signing after activating Porto star release clause
Diogo Dalot is set to become Jose Mourinho’s first summer signing after Manchester United activated his £17.4million buy-out clause at Porto.
Mourinho feels the teenage Dalot has great potential, even though the defender has only made seven senior appearances for Porto since breaking through into the first team in February.
Porto had hoped to hang on to Dalot for at least another season and had rebuffed interest from other clubs.
But they were left powerless when United activated his buy-out clause of 20million euros or £17.4million.
Personal terms have been agreed in principle and Dalot should become a United player within days.
Dalot, 19, is a Portuguese Under-21 international and played in Porto’s Champions League last-16 tie against Liverpool at Anfield in March.
Dalot has a fine pedigree and he helped Portugal win the Under-17 Euros in 2016, scoring twice in his five appearances.
Mourinho wants two new full-backs and sees Dalot as Antonio Valencia’s long-term successor.
As well as Valencia played last season, Mourinho knows the 32-year-old needs cover at right-back because of his battles with injury.
Mourinho is prepared to offload Matteo Darmian back to Italy to make room for Dalot and Juventus are interested in the former Torino defender.
