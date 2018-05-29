Ruling: Nyamweya considers return to FKF leadership

Former President FkF Sam Nyamweya reacting on allegations of financial mismanagement of the institution at his offices in Nairobi on Thursday, Feb 8, 2017. [PHOTO: JONAH ONYANGO/STANDARD]

Former Football Kenya Federation president, Sam Nyamweya, has dropped the first hint that he could be considering a return to the helm of the body he headed between 2011 and 2016.

This comes only days after the constitutional court ruled against a decision by the federation to suspend him from football activities for 10 years.

Last year, under the leadership of Nick Mwendwa, the FKF national executive committee slapped Nyamweya (pictured) with the suspension which he successfully challenged in court. Justice Chacha Mwita ruled that the decision was irrational and mischievous.

"Of course I was never bothered by the purported suspension but the ruling has confirmed that I was right all along," Nyamweya said after the ruling, adding that football stakeholders have been pleading with him to consider running for office in next year's elections.

"I have received calls by people who feel that football has been mismanaged since I left office and as a leader, I have listened to them. Talks will go on, but I will not disappoint those who want me back. [Dennis Okeyo]

