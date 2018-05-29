Ruling: Nyamweya considers return to FKF leadership
Former Football Kenya Federation president, Sam Nyamweya, has dropped the first hint that he could be considering a return to the helm of the body he headed between 2011 and 2016.
This comes only days after the constitutional court ruled against a decision by the federation to suspend him from football activities for 10 years.
Last year, under the leadership of Nick Mwendwa, the FKF national executive committee slapped Nyamweya (pictured) with the suspension which he successfully challenged in court. Justice Chacha Mwita ruled that the decision was irrational and mischievous.
"Of course I was never bothered by the purported suspension but the ruling has confirmed that I was right all along," Nyamweya said after the ruling, adding that football stakeholders have been pleading with him to consider running for office in next year's elections.
"I have received calls by people who feel that football has been mismanaged since I left office and as a leader, I have listened to them. Talks will go on, but I will not disappoint those who want me back. [Dennis Okeyo]
Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
LATEST STORIES
- Ruling: Nyamweya considers return to FKF leadershipFootball 1 hour ago
- Golf: Handicap 10 Christopher bags slot to the Karen Masters Pro-Am tourneyGolf 1 day ago
- Bale and Ronaldo’s bicycle kicks were both scored in the same minuteFootball 4 hours ago
- Manchester United launch new teamFootball 6 hours ago
- Rugby: Coach Snook makes dream start to his Kenya’s coaching career with win over Rugby CranesRugby 1 hour ago
- Solar power: No power? Worry not as Mobisol steps inWorld Cup 2018 6 days ago
- Neymar admits he really wants to work with one Premier League managerFootball 12 hours ago