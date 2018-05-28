Kenya Lionesses win Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens

By KRU: Monday, May 28th 2018 at 16:11 GMT +3 | Rugby
Kenya Lionesses crowned Africa 7s champions [Photo: Courtesy]

The Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens tournament which was held in Gaborone, Botswana saw the ladies defeat the next door neighbours Uganda Cranes 29-7 in the #AfricaWomens7s final.

Three speedstars, Janet Okello, Sinaida Aura and Linet Moraa all went over the whitewash with Grace Adhiambo booting in three conversions to handing the Lionesses the long awaited Title. Aura and Okello landed two tries each as Moraa scored one try.

The ladies finished their day one without conceding a single try as they beat Senegal and Madagascar 41-0 and 42-0 respectively to finish top in the ranking table.

Day two saw them continue with their unbeaten run as they registered a total of 43 points and conceded one converted try to Zambia in the quarter Finals, booking a date with Madagascar in the first semi-final.
 

Captains from the participating teams posed for a photo [Photo: Courtesy]

The Kevin Wambua side cruised into the final as they shut Madagascar out with a solid 27-0 win.

#AfricaWomens7s scorecard

Saturday 26th May
W 41-0 vs Senegal
W 42-0 vs Madagascar

Sunday 27th May
W 43-7 vs Zambia (quarters)
W 27-0 vs Madagascar (semi)
W 29-7 vs Uganda (Final)

The Tournaments was played over two match days. 

