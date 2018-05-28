Kenya Lionesses win Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens
|
The Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens tournament which was held in Gaborone, Botswana saw the ladies defeat the next door neighbours Uganda Cranes 29-7 in the #AfricaWomens7s final.
The Kevin Wambua side cruised into the final as they shut Madagascar out with a solid 27-0 win.
LATEST STORIES
Kenya Lionesses win Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens
Boxing: Kenya Police arrest Coast boxers
Police investigating death threats issued to Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius
- How Champions League pitch invader ruined Cristiano Ronaldo’s hopesFootball 21 hours ago
- Why Real Madrid defender Marcelo chopped away the net after Champions League winFootball 1 day ago
- Golf: Handicap 10 Christopher bags slot to the Karen Masters Pro-Am tourneyGolf 19 hours ago
- Real Madrid set Bale transfer fee as Manchester United close in on WelshmanGossip & Rumours 5 hours ago
- Anthony Martial makes major U-turn on future with UnitedGossip & Rumours 4 hours ago
- Messi reveals the club he'd like to play for after Barcelona as he outlines future plansFootball 3 hours ago
- Champions League: Ronaldo uncertain over futureFootball 19 hours ago