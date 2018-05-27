Embakasi West Sports Association to honour former Kenya International
By Rebecca Jebet: Sunday, May 27th 2018 at 22:41 GMT +3 | Sports
Embakasi West Sports Association will hold the first edition of the Late Former Kenyan International Benard Agunda A.K.A Makambo Memorial Cup to be held on June 1 at Tumaini Grounds.
Agunda died last year at his home in Umoja Estate at the age of 41.
He also featured for Kenya Premier League sides Tusker and Utalii, where he lifted the title in 1997.
The midfielder helped Harambee Stars win the 2002 Castle Lager Cup when they beat Uganda 3-2 on penalties. Until his death, Agunda was the assistant coach of Jericho All Stars.
