Photos of Faith Kipyegon’s Baby shower emerge on social media

Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon photo courtesy

Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon was surprised with a baby shower thrown by her friends and family in an undated photo that have emerged on social media.

News of Kipyegon’s reported pregnancy made headlines early this year, the flames of which were further fueled when she missed out on the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia back April. Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon with close friends and family during baby shower photo courtesy

Boasting a visible pregnancy glow, the 24 year old and her guest sported a White and Red outfits for the occasion with several cakes and gifts on display. Kenya's Vivian Cheruiyot was in attendance

It seems Kipyegon‘s closest family and friends joined forces to throw her an intimate surprise shower, but given that Queen of the track, Kenya's Vivian Cheruiyot was in attendance, this was no ordinary baby shower party. Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon photo courtesy

