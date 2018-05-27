The National Gun Owners Association (NGAO-Kenya): Fire arm safety classes receives big response from members

The National Gun Owners Association (NGAO-Kenya) received a positive response from Kenyans, when they hosted their firearm safety training to members on Saturday May 26th.

The competition which attracted more than 100 civilians, provided members with opportunities to network and meet people with common interests in the firearms community.

Their primary purpose was to promote legal and responsible use of firearms by offering their members with training and workshops on safe firearm handling with the aim of demystifying guns and promote shooting as a sport.

Omar Mohhamed received an award during the prize giving ceremony after he finished top of the table.

The shooters will represent Kenya in the African championships in South-Africa from 8-12th August.