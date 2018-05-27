The National Gun Owners Association (NGAO-Kenya): Fire arm safety classes receives big response from members

By Game Yetu: Sunday, May 27th 2018 at 17:10 GMT +3 | Sports

The National Gun Owners Association (NGAO-Kenya) received a positive response from Kenyans, when they hosted their firearm safety training to members on Saturday May 26th.

The competition which attracted more than 100 civilians, provided members with opportunities to network and meet people with common interests in the firearms community.

Their primary purpose was to promote legal and responsible use of firearms by offering their members with training and workshops on safe firearm handling with the aim of demystifying guns and promote shooting as a sport.

Omar Mohhamed received an award during the prize giving ceremony after he finished top of the table.

Get the latest World Cup news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

The shooters will represent Kenya in the African championships  in South-Africa from 8-12th August.

 

Related Topics: National Gun Owners Association
LATEST STORIES
SportPesa Premier League: Nakumatt continue resurgence, Sharks silence Bandari
SportPesa Premier League: Nakumatt continue resurgence, Sharks silence Bandari
Football 26 minutes ago
The National Gun Owners Association (NGAO-Kenya): Fire arm safety classes receives big response from members
The National Gun Owners Association (NGAO-Kenya): Fire arm safety classes receives big response from members
Sports 33 minutes ago
Thrill in the muzzle: Gun owners host firearm safety classes
Thrill in the muzzle: Gun owners host firearm safety classes
Sports 1 hour ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
HOCKEY: Telkom beat woeful Vikings
HOCKEY: Telkom beat woeful Vikings
Hockey 17 hours ago
Ramos sends message to Salah after challenge in UCL final
Ramos sends message to Salah after challenge in UCL final
Football 5 hours ago
Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 to win Champions League for third time in a row
Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 to win Champions League for third time in a row
Football 17 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES