Thrill in the muzzle: Gun owners host firearm safety classes

Some of the participants being taken through safe handling of firearms. [Caroline Obuya, Standard]

You cannot talk of adrenalin filled activities in Kenya and miss mentioning shooting. Yes, holding a gun and aiming it at a target.

But one would be persuaded to believe this is a rich man’s hobby. A misconception that was unearthed when The National Gun Owners Association (NGAO- Kenya) opened its doors to the public on Saturday March 26.

The group hosted a firearm safety training to non- members alongside their proffesional competition.

The event doubled up as a prelude to the upcoming African Championships to be held in South-Africa from August 8 to 12.

Located in the remotely pristine Kirigiti, Kiambu County, the outdoor shooting played host to close to 100 civilians.

Albeit the large crowd, 14 year old Jonathan wahome was easy to spot from his swift handling of the gun.

Jonathan a novice shooter has mastered the art of range shooting, a skill which he credits to his father Anthony Wahome who is an expert shooter and chairman of the NGAO range.

“We promote legal and responsible use of fire-arms by offering members with training and workshops on safe fire arm handling with the aim of demystifying guns whilst promoting shooting as a sport,” said NGAO chairman Anthony Wahome.

When asked why civilians needed fire-arms yet the state provided security, Wahome said they only chipped in as a complementary to what is being provided.

“The world over, the first respondent to any incident is always a civilian. More often than not, in a sense, licenced fire arm owners just compliment the work of law enforcement. Many countries have used that third force effectively,” he noted.

The event offered an opportunity for participants to socialise, and when the day came to a close, Omar Mohammed emerged the overal winner of the competition. Dafton Mwitiki takes part in the shooting competition. [Caroline Obuya, Standard]

The Winners list:

Expert category

1: Eric Ngumbi

2: Wahome Anthony

3: Shuruti Mwajirani

Sharpshooter category

Winner : Sergent Aden Mohammed

Markman Category

Winner : Martin Chengo

Novice category

Winner : Hetal Patel

The team of 30 will represent Kenya in the African Championships. Some of the participants. They also got to savour the evergreen slopes of Kirigiti. [Caroline Obuya, Standard]

Over the past two years, NGAO has also partnered with the Kenya Prisons Staff Training College Range Ruiru to organize competitions that bring together civilian firearm holders and members of the disciplined forces – Kenya Defense Forces, Kenya Prisons & Kenya Police ( GSU, CID, PEU).