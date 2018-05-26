Hooligans attack Liverpool fans in horrifying ambush ahead of Champions League final
By Brian Ukaya: Saturday, May 26th 2018 at 13:37 GMT +3 | Football
Several Liverpool fans who travelled to Kiev for the Champions League final have been attacked by masked hooligans.
Ukrainian police announced that two foreigners were injured in the fight where a group of Liverpool fans were allegedly attacked in a restaurant.
A video published by The Mirror shows masked individuals throwing tables and chairs to the fans before fleeing the scene.
The Liverpool fans were left covered in blood - with cuts and wounds to their heads and neck - and were forced to take cover.
Police have arrested two people in connection to the incident.
