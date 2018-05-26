Hooligans attack Liverpool fans in horrifying ambush ahead of Champions League final

By Brian Ukaya: Saturday, May 26th 2018 at 13:37 GMT +3 | Football
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Several Liverpool fans who travelled to Kiev for the Champions League final have been attacked by masked hooligans.

Ukrainian police announced that two foreigners were injured in the fight where a group of Liverpool fans were allegedly attacked in a restaurant.

A video published by The Mirror shows masked individuals throwing tables and chairs to the fans before fleeing the scene.

The Liverpool fans were left covered in blood - with cuts and wounds to their heads and neck - and were forced to take cover.

Police have arrested two people in connection to the incident.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]
[PHOTO: COURTESY]
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

 

