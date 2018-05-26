Ulinzi in bid to gun down rivals to reclaim title

Gor Mahia might be favourites to retain their SportPesa Premier League title but Ulinzi Stars are slowly establishing themselves as legitimate dark horse contenders to reclaim the crown they last won in 2010.

The soldiers had a mixed start to the season, but are now lurking dangerously behind the league leaders (31 points) with only two points separating the two teams ahead of this weekend’s round 17 fixtures.

Ulinzi, who have reeled back in the chasing pack after winning four matches in their six-game unbeaten run, have a chance to leapfrog Gor Mahia when they host fifth placed Sofapaka in Nakuru tomorrow.

Ulinzi seems to have started reaping rewards for putting faith in the youth, an investment started by their former coach Robert Matano (now at Tusker) a few years ago.

Though head coach Dunstan Nyaudo also appears to have found a superb formula since rejoining his former club early in the season, the former Kenyan international’s target is to lead Ulinzi back to glory days.

“Our main target is to win the league or at least two silverware for our employers. It has not been easy for us since 2010 - we have not been able to win anything. So, we are trying very hard this time round to win something,” Nyaudo told Standard Sports.

