KTN Home Channel to broadcast Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool

Tomorrow’s (Saturday's) Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Kiev will be broadcasted live at 9.45pm on KTN Home Channel.

Real Madrid will be targeting their fourth Champions League success in five years as they go up against Liverpool in the final in Kiev, but who will make the starting line-up?

Liverpool team news: Predicted Liverpool line up vs Real Madrid in Champions League final

Klopp has overseen victories over the likes of Spartak Moscow, Porto, Man City and Roma on the way to the final, and will be hoping for a similarly impressive display against Real Madrid.

Joel Matip and Joe Gomez join Oxlade-Chamberlain on the sidelines, but Emre Can is back in contention after a back lay-off.

James Milner suffered a recent knock but should be fine, while Adam Lallana is fit again and should be on the bench.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Goalkeepers: Karius, Mignolet, Ward

Defenders: Van Dijk, Lovren, Klavan, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Clyne, Robertson, Moreno

Midfielders: Henderson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Can, Lallana, Woodburn, Jones

Forwards: Firmino, Salah, Mane, Solanke, Ings, Camacho

Predictions

Game Yetu say: Real Madrid 2-3 Liverpool

Recent Champions League form: WDWWWL

Recent form (all competitions): DWDLLW

Real Madrid team news: Predicted Real Madrid line up

Zinedine Zidane will definitely have his hands full picking the best lineup and formation to win the match, ensuring Liverpool remain in the dark over the final team selection in Kiev.

The 24-man squad was announced by Real Madrid on Thursday.

With no injuries to any of his starters affecting preparations, Cristiano Ronaldo will surely be in the starting lineup against Liverpool.

The only decision he has to make, is which two from Gareth Bale, Isco, Karim Benzema and Marcos Asensio to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the front-three.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Navas, Casilla and Luca.

Defenders: Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Theo, Vallejo, Achraf.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Asensio, Isco, Ceballos, Llorente, Kovacic.

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale, Lucas Vazquez, Mayoral.

Recent winners of the UEFA Champions League ahead of Saturday's final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Kiev:

2016-17: Real Madrid (ESP)

2015-16: Real Madrid (ESP)

2014-15: Barcelona (ESP)

2013-14: Real Madrid (ESP)

2012-13: Bayern Munich (GER)

2011-12: Chelsea (ENG)

2010-11: Barcelona (ESP)

2009-10: Inter Milan (ITA)

2008-09: Barcelona (ESP)

2007-08: Manchester United (ENG)

2006-07: AC Milan (ITA)

2005-06: Barcelona (ESP)

2004-05: Liverpool (ENG)

2003-04: Porto (POR)

2002-03: AC Milan (ITA)