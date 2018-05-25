Shujaa land Brand Kenya deal

Kenya Sevens players pose for a photo after the team was named as brand ambassador by Brand Kenya Board as ambassador. [Courtesy]

Kenya Sevens national team has been named as a brand ambassador for Brand Kenya to promote and market the country’s tourism and economy during their international and local tournaments.

The eight months partnership, whose amount was not disclosed, will see Shujaa put on jerseys branded ‘Make it Kenya’ on the front-side while Bidco Africa logo remains at the back.

Speaking during the unveiling of the deal in Nairobi yesterday, Brand Kenya Board Direct Chris Diaz said the partnership is aimed at positioning Kenya to the world as a transformative and competitive global brand to attract tourism, trade and investments.

“This partnership will provide Brand Kenya with the platform to engage both the local and international community with positive messaging about Kenya. Having Shujaa as part of the country’s global ambassadors will enable the board to activate a local and global campaign, given that rugby remains one of the biggest social events in the world,” said Diaz.

Kenya Rugby Union Chairman Richard Omwela was more than grateful for Brand Kenya’s sponsorship. “We thank brand Kenya for coming through at a very difficult time. We are happy that rugby plays a significant part in tourism,” said Omwela.

