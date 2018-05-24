Ronaldinho to marry TWO women at the same time after meeting them in December

Ronaldinho is set to marry two women at the same time after living "harmoniously" with pair [Photo: Courtesy]

Football legend Ronaldinho is to marry TWO women at the same time according to reports in Brazil.

The Samba ace will reportedly tie the knot in August with his pair of "fiancees", Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza.

The two women have been living "harmoniously" with the former Barcelona star since December at his £5million Rio de Janeiro mansion, according to reports. Ronaldinho celebrates after winning the UEFA Champion's League final [Photo: Courtesy]

Ronaldinho started dating Beatriz in 2016, but continued his relationship with Priscilla, which began several years earlier.

According to reports, both lovers receive an "allowance" of around £1,500 from the footballer to spend as they wish.

He also reportedly always gives the two the exact same presents, including recently buying them the same perfume during a trip abroad together.

Former World Player of the Year Ronaldinho asked both for their hands in marriage in January last year and gave them both engagement rings, according to Brazilian columnist Leo Dias. Ronaldinho greets fans [Photo: Courtesy]

He will marry the two women at a private ceremony inside the Santa Monica condominium, in the upmarket Barra da Tijuca district in Rio, where he has lived since 2015, according to the columnist, from Brazil's O Dia newspaper.

The star's sister, Deisi, who is against her brother's polygamy, has already said she won't be attending, according to Dias.

Brazilian singer Jorge Vercillo, who is Ronaldinho's neighbour, has reportedly been confirmed as responsible for the wedding music and one of many celebrity friends who will be attending the nuptials.

Both Priscilla and Beatriz are from Belo Horizonte, the city where the footballer played with Atletico Mineiro, leading the club to its first Copa Libertadores title in 2012.

Although Ronaldinho has never publicly confirmed his relationship with the women, friends of the star reportedly treat them both as his fiancees, according to reports.

He also travels with both women to almost every event he attends.

In March this year, during a trip to Japan with his samba music band, he posted photos a video of himself with both women to his 32 million followers of his Instagram page.

They also travelled with him to the Brazilian capital Brasilia a week later, where the footballer, who is believed to be considering a career in politics like fellow footballer Romario, joined centre-right party the Brazilian Republican Party (PRB).

The party's electoral number is 10 - the same as Ronaldinho's Barcelona shirt.

But party insiders have privately voiced concerns that Ronaldinho's unorthodox lifestyle choices could harm his chances at the ballot box, according to reports. Ronaldinho ahead of the UEFA Match for Solidarity in Geneva [Photo: Courtesy]

Last April family members of Priscilla were reportedly planning on confronting the star after reports emerged that she was one of Ronaldinho's two lovers.

A family friend told Brazil's Extra newspaper: "They are upset because they discovered that every present he gives to Priscilla, he also gives to the other girl."

Claiming her family are concerned for Priscilla's reputation, the friend said: "She is almost being fired from her job because of this."