Coast Stima shock Nakuru All Stars
By Ernest Ndunda: Wednesday, May 23rd 2018 at 23:53 GMT +3 | Football
Coast Stima produced a good show as they beat Nakuru All Stars 1-0 in a rescheduled FKF National Super League match played at KPA Mbaraki Sports Club on Tuesday.
Former Bandari striker Abbas Muhiddin scored the all-important goal in the 72nd minute after completing a move by Nigerian Lucky Eme.
The results have pushed Coast Stima three places up to the eighth position on the 19-team league with 26 points from 17 matches. Coast Stima face Nairobi City Stars in their next league match scheduled for Saturday at Camp Toyoyo ground in Nairobi.
