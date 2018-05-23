Coast Stima shock Nakuru All Stars

Coast Stima produced a good show as they beat Nakuru All Stars 1-0 in a rescheduled FKF National Super League match played at KPA Mbaraki Sports Club on Tuesday.

Former Bandari striker Abbas Muhiddin scored the all-important goal in the 72nd minute after completing a move by Nigerian Lucky Eme.

The results have pushed Coast Stima three places up to the eighth position on the 19-team league with 26 points from 17 matches. Coast Stima face Nairobi City Stars in their next league match scheduled for Saturday at Camp Toyoyo ground in Nairobi.