Tottenham’s Wanyama signs new deal with DStv

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

With less than one month to the Fifa World Cup, MultiChoice has signed Tottenham Hotspur’s midfielder Victor Wanyama as the DStv Connect with Greatness Ambassador on SuperSport.

Speaking yesterday while signing the deal, MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director Eric Odipo said Wanyama is the ideal brand ambassador to represent Kenya as he plays for the national team and Spurs, in the English Premier League.

“We have seen him grow from Kenyan Premier League side Nairobi City Stars and AFC Leopards to scaling international heights in Sweden and Scotland before he moved to the English Premier League,” said Odipo.

“He is also the Harambee Stars captain. We are honoured to have such a great footballer like Victor Wanyama being our local ambassador at the World Cup. He’s a great player in his own right and undoubtedly an iconic Kenyan football legend.”

“Having Victor as the DStv ambassador shows our commitment towards playing a positive role in Africa to grow our local talent. We realise that it is only by creating value for our customers, our employees and society that we’ll build a successful business for the future,” said Odipo.

Wanyama expressed delight and honour to have been named the ambassador.

“I grew up watching football on SuperSport and now you guys can watch me in the English Premier League on DStv,” said Wanyama.

“My aim is to inspire other young people into the sport. Through platforms like DStv, I was able to achieve international recognition and finally play international football.

“I encourage upcoming footballers to sharpen their skills.”