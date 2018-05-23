Unai Emery confirms himself as Arsenal new manager

Unai Emery confirms himself as new Arsenal boss [Photo: Courtesy]

Former Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery has confirmed that he will take over as Arsenal new boss on his official website.

The Spaniard left the French giants at the end of last season after winning the Ligue 1 title and has been heavily tipped to replace the outgoing Arsene Wenger at the Emirates. Post from his official website [Photo: Courtesy]

Though the club has not released any official statement on his signing, but Emery’s post clearly proves that he was Arsenal’s choice ahead of Mike Arteta, who was heavily considered to take the job.

Emery’s post read: ‘Proud to be part of the Arsenal family.’ Emery will replace Wenger [Photo: Courtesy] Wenger leaves Arsenal after 22-year reign [Photo: Courtesy]

However, on his official twitter account, it reads ‘PSG Coach’ in his bio, but of course that is going to change after Arsenal makes the official announcement with his unveiling looks set to take place on Wednesday.

