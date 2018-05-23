Handball: Omondi elected new ECHAF Secretary

Charles Omondi, the Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) fixtures secretary, has been elected as the new Secretary General for the East and Central Handball Federation(ECHAF) in elections held in Kampala Uganda last weekend.

Omondi takes over from his Kenyan counterpart Nderitu Gikaria, who is also the Secretary General for KHF and Chairman of the Kenya National Sports Council. Zanzibar’s Mussa Fadhil was elected as the vice Secretary General.

Dishon Shihundu, another Kenyan, was elected as the commissioner for coaches. Rwandese Paul Ngarambe is the President while Uganda’s Dan Musoke and Romain Mushid from Democratic Republic of Congo were elected as first and second Vice President respectively.

Ruth Kirwa from Tanzania was elected as the treasurer with Democratic Republic of Congo Sadu Sangwani voted as the referees’ commissioner. [Rebecca Jebet]