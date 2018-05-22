Reason why Arsenal has made U-turn over Arteta

Arteta was set to be named next Arsenal manager [Photo: Courtesy]

It was thought that the Arsenal top job would be handed over to former star Mikel Arteta after it was reported that he has already agreed a deal with the Gunners.

However, Arsenal board have made a dramatic U-turn, ditching plans to bring the Manchester City assistant coach and settling for outgoing Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery.

Emery is now set to be named the next Arsenal manager in the next 48 hours after a 22-year reign with Wenger. He flew to London on Monday for talks. Arsenal snubbed Arteta for fear of backlash from fans [Photo: Courtesy]

The former Arsenal captain’s lack of experience, having never been a manager or head coach was a concern from the board as it would draw backlash from Arsenal fans.

Arteta had been offered a three-year deal worth £4m-a-year and the Spaniard was keen on moving to the Emirates but had doubts over working under the club’s new system where he was to work alongside head of recruitment Sven Mislintat and only given advisory role when it comes to transfers. Unia Emery is set to take over at the Emirates [Photo: Courtesy]

The 36-year-old has one year left on his deal with City and is now set to stay at the Etihad and continue working under Pep Guardiola.

