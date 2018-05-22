Reason why Arsenal has made U-turn over Arteta
It was thought that the Arsenal top job would be handed over to former star Mikel Arteta after it was reported that he has already agreed a deal with the Gunners.
However, Arsenal board have made a dramatic U-turn, ditching plans to bring the Manchester City assistant coach and settling for outgoing Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery.
Emery is now set to be named the next Arsenal manager in the next 48 hours after a 22-year reign with Wenger. He flew to London on Monday for talks.
The former Arsenal captain’s lack of experience, having never been a manager or head coach was a concern from the board as it would draw backlash from Arsenal fans.
Arteta had been offered a three-year deal worth £4m-a-year and the Spaniard was keen on moving to the Emirates but had doubts over working under the club’s new system where he was to work alongside head of recruitment Sven Mislintat and only given advisory role when it comes to transfers.
The 36-year-old has one year left on his deal with City and is now set to stay at the Etihad and continue working under Pep Guardiola.
