KUSA games: Zetech teams shine in university championships

Zetech University's Deng Garang dribbles past an opponent during the game against African Nazarene University over the weekend. [Standard Sports]

Zetech University Karate team excelled at the just concluded KUSA martial arts championships.

Thanks to their victory, Zetech qualified for this year’s East Africa Games set for December in Dodoma, Tanzania.

Competing in different Kata and Kumite weight categories, the Zetech team of Micheal Kimani, Julius Muiya, Geoffrey Mwithi, Nicholas Musau, Stephen Nyagaya, Michael Ngaruiya, Peter Andrew and Cornelius Kipchumba won four gold medals, one silver and five bronze medal.

The team finished second in the playoffs at Kibabii University at the weekend.

Kenyatta University won the overall title with 12 medals; (four gold, four silver and four bronze medals). Hosts Kibabii University finished third with five medals.

An elated Zetech Karate coach Martin Ndegwa said they were looking forward to a repeat performance in Tanzania.

“I’m happy our efforts paid off and we qualified for the East Africa games. We look forward to the action and we will continue to train intensively for other outings,” Ndegwa said.

In basketball, Zetech women’s and men’s teams secured wins over the weekend in the 2018 KBF league.

The ladies squad, Zetech Sparks, defeated USIU-Africa 53-52.

The Sparks trailed 7-10 and 11-13 in the first two quarters, before roaring back to lead 26-13 in the third quarter.

Fridah Nguma led the Sparks offence with 11 points, Lucy Mbithe added another 10 as the team continued with their good form in their third match of the season.

Sparks coach Maurice Obilo was pleased with the victory, adding that the team is eager to enhance training and step up with their preparations ahead of their next fixtures.

“The team endured some transitions at the beginning of the season, with younger players joining the squad. They must compete with seasoned players in the league and we are working very hard to perform and stay on top,” Obilo said.

In the men’s league, Zetech Titans beat African Nazarene University 49-42 with Deng Garang emerging the top scorer for the victors with 18 points. [Elizabeth Mburugu]