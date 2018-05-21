What Morata said in players’ tunnel after FA Cup win

By Mirror: Monday, May 21st 2018 at 13:10 GMT +3 | Football
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Alvaro Morata was caught on video shouting "Let them suck c****" following Chelsea's FA Cup final victory over Manchester United.

The £58million striker, who has struggled for consistency this season, was captured yelling the expletive comments in the players' tunnel after lifting his first trophy for the Blues.

The Spaniard came on in the 89th minute as Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 at Wembley thanks to an Eden Hazard penalty.

After celebrating on the pitch, Morata was filmed returning to the dressing room. However, the 25-year-old probably didn't realise he was being filmed.

Clenching his fists, Morata yells: "Come on! Let them suck c****."

Despite Morata's up and down season, winning his first trophy for the west Londoners clearly meant a lot to him.

