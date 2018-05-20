Vivian Cheruiyot congratulates Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on royal wedding

By Odero Charles: Sunday, May 20th 2018 at 23:02 GMT +3 | Athletics
World athletics champion, Vivian Cheruiyot, led the list of Kenyan celebrities who rushed to twitter to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding.

Cheruiyot twitted a picture of her and Harry -saying the Prince presented her with a trophy during the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon (April 22) in London.

She wrote: Congratulations to Prince Harry and Megan Markle on their wedding today. This photo was taken after the @londonmarathon this year when Harry presented the winner trophies”

The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Exchange Vows

The newly wedded couple got married in a ceremony that was viewed around the world by millions of people on Saturday.

 

Related Topics: Prince Harry Meghan Markle Vivian Cheruiyot
