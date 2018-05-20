Vivian Cheruiyot congratulates Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on royal wedding

World athletics champion, Vivian Cheruiyot, led the list of Kenyan celebrities who rushed to twitter to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding.

Cheruiyot twitted a picture of her and Harry -saying the Prince presented her with a trophy during the 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon (April 22) in London.

She wrote: Congratulations to Prince Harry and Megan Markle on their wedding today. This photo was taken after the @londonmarathon this year when Harry presented the winner trophies”

Congratulations to Prince Harry and Megan Markle on their wedding today. This photo was taken after the @londonmarathon this year when Harry presented the winner trophies pic.twitter.com/9iQ50MRISe — Vivian Cheruiyot (@VivianCheruiyot) May 19, 2018

The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Exchange Vows

The newly wedded couple got married in a ceremony that was viewed around the world by millions of people on Saturday.

